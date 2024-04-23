Stephanie DeViteri appointed as president, North America, Inizio Evoke Comms

April 23, 2024, New York, NY – Inizio Evoke Comms, an award-winning, global, health communications agency, today announced the appointment of Stephanie DeViteri to President, North America. In this role, she will oversee the agency’s North America communications client portfolio and business development, Executive Leadership Team and more than 150 employees across the region.

“Stephanie is a purposeful and impactful leader who brings decades of experience managing high-performing teams and long-standing client partnerships,” said Maryellen Royle, Group President, Inizio Evoke Comms. “Having worked alongside Stephanie for many years, I know her return will ignite our team and steer us towards continued success as a sought-after client partner and best place to work.”

DeViteri previously spent nearly 20 years at Inizio Evoke Comms and returns after close to two years at MSL, where she successfully partnered with leadership to strengthen and grow its health practice. Over the course of her career, she’s led the creation and execution of countless health communications programs and initiatives, with people and communities always at the center.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to reunite with this passionate and talented team,” said Stephanie DeViteri, President, North America, Inizio Evoke Comms. “I’m eager to bring the full breadth of our capabilities to our clients and work with our teams to develop creative and innovative health communication programs that have the power to change lives.”

In January 2024, Inizio Evoke announced the simplification of its brand around five core, enhanced service offerings—Brand & Creative, Comms, Transformation, Access, and Media—to provide more integrated and connected client solutions. Evoke Canale, Evoke Galliard and Evoke Kyne became Inizio Evoke Comms, a global, unified team delivering award-winning communications programs for biotech, biopharmaceutical, med-tech and non-profit clients that address today’s greatest healthcare challenges.

“Stephanie is a proven leader with a well-earned reputation as a strategic partner and a real innovator in the space—she knows our business and understands the evolving landscape.” said Reid Connolly, CEO & Founder, Inizio Evoke.

DeViteri will report to Maryellen Royle, Group President, Communications, and assumes responsibilities from Maureen Byrne, who departed in March.

Additional Senior Appointment

Inizio Evoke Comms has also appointed Sarah Dick to Senior Vice President, Strategy, to support its continued diversification and growth across North America. Dick brings nearly 20 years’ experience in health communications and is responsible for further building and advancing the agency’s strategy offering and embedding insights-driven strategic approaches into all client programs and new business opportunities. She will report to DeViteri.

About Inizio Evoke Comms

Inizio Evoke Comms is an award-winning, global, health communications agency that harnesses insights, experience, and creativity to advance health and wellbeing around the world. In 2023, the agency was named a PRWeek Best Places to Work and Honorable Mention for PRWeek’s Most Purposeful Agency of the Year. We are proudly part of Inizio Evoke, a global health marketing, communications, and transformation platform unlocking growth through data-driven insight and human centricity. Purpose-built to solve life’s greatest health challenges, we are united by a shared purpose: Health more human. Inizio Evoke is built to design intuitive, people-centric experiences, brands, and businesses that drive transformative growth.

About Inizio

Inizio is a market-leading commercialization platform for pharma and biopharma, connecting best-in-class scientific knowledge, market intelligence, actionable data, cutting-edge tech, communication, and creative execution. We help our clients navigate each pivotal moment in their clinical development and commercialization journey so that more people get the treatments they need, faster.

Inizio has five specialist business units, each comprising best-in-class companies that provide the depth, breadth, and scale to activate transformational change and reimagine health.

For more information, visit www.inizio.com.

Source: Inizio Evoke