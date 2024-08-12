Stepping stones

Perspectives from current and former interns at healthcare marketing and communications agencies.

Med Ad News: Describe your experience as an intern. Did it meet your expectations?

Blaine Lundt, associate planner (former intern), AbelsonTaylor Group: My internship was my first professional work experience and so my expectations of what it would be like working in an office environment were shaped by the TV and movies I had seen. Before starting, I envisioned a cutthroat corporate environment that lacked personality. However, over the course of my internship, this expectation was disproven time and time again as I saw AT’s greatest strength: its people. I was taken aback by how earnest and encouraging everyone I met was. I was both relieved and delighted that I was working at a company that let its employees’ genuine personalities shine. This is ultimately what made me passionate about the opportunity to work full-time here, because I felt I could show up each and every day as myself.

Michelle Hong, brand strategy intern, Rise & Run: The Bold Beginners program has definitely exceeded my expectations with its welcoming environment and extensive educational resources. I thoroughly enjoyed the hands-on nature of the intern pitch project, allowing me to learn through trial and error alongside my fellow interns. This opportunity also enabled me to work closely with mentors both within and beyond my immediate strategy role. While contributing to ongoing projects within my agency has been extremely valuable, the pitch project provided the unique experience of starting from scratch with an assigned client and has been very rewarding.

Kate Bobear, senior art director, Peregrine Market Access: Initially, I anticipated expanding my design skills and insights into market access and the pharmaceutical industry, which indeed happened. However, what pleasantly surprised me was the extensive mentorship I received, the wide range of responsibilities I was entrusted with, and the variety of projects I was involved in. I had the opportunity to dive into executing designs for social media, internal branding, print and digital tactics for our clients, and philanthropic campaigns. Moreover, the company’s collaborative culture and supportive environment played a crucial role in shaping my experience positively. I found myself surrounded by colleagues who were not only willing to teach but also genuinely invested in my growth and development.

During my internship, I was eager to work with the talented and experienced professionals within the organization. I hoped to learn from their insights, receive constructive feedback on my work, and benefit from their mentorship in navigating the complexities of the industry. I also sought to challenge myself intellectually and creatively by tackling diverse projects and taking the initiative to help my team solve different types of problems. I aimed to push the boundaries of my capabilities, explore new methodologies, and innovate within the scope of assigned projects. My goals to learn, support my colleagues and adapt to new challenges were fundamental for my personal and professional development.”

Cate Lawyer, associate director, market insights, Peregrine Market Access: My internship at Peregrine not only met my expectations, it exceeded them! It provided a comprehensive insight into the market access space and allowed me to further develop and realize my love for data and market insights. I had the opportunity to work on projects that were getting delivered to our clients, collaborate with different teams, and engage in meaningful client interactions, which enriched my learning experience significantly.

One of my favorite parts about my internship was the hands-on experience with various projects and the opportunity to actively contribute to client presentations. I was also given the opportunity to develop my leadership and project management skills while helping to manage market insights projects. Additionally, I was able to work closely with senior leadership during bi-weekly meetings which provided me with valuable mentorship and exposure to strategic decision-making processes.

Med Ad News: As a professional early in your career, what has your experience been thus far? What skills have been the most useful in this field?

Cassandra Trotta, associate analyst, RevHealth: My journey started off as an intern more focused on research, conducting competitive analysis, monitoring trends, and helping build social media report. I had a strong foundation in the digital landscape of healthcare advertising especially regulation, and that’s crucial in this field. As I progressed, I was given more responsibility; I started developing tactics for specific brands.

I think the most valuable skills that I gained were communication and collaboration. Being remote, especially through [attending] school online, I’ve had to figure out how to communicate effectively through a computer and work with other teams that were in the creative department and account management, and especially for clients. I’ve learned to communicate complex ideas and collaborate effectively even if it’s through an e-mail.

Lundt: Like with any other job, I have found that healthcare advertising has a mental instinct that develops over time and guides your work. This ‘instinct’ encompasses everything from knowing when to speak up during meetings to feeling confident about making a proactive revision to a slide. I have begun to develop this mental skill and that has been the most useful thus far. Improving my organizational skills has also proved very helpful: I consider sorting my email inbox with folders and color-coding my meeting schedule to be part of my self-care regimen now.

Becky Scherwatzky, senior director, integrated strategy, Calcium+Company: My experience in the industry has been inspiring and exciting. Working at Calcium+Company has afforded me the opportunity to learn from and work with people who inspire me and make me excited about what’s ahead for myself and for the industry. Always striving to be better and being willing to do more has helped me grow, and I have seen first-hand how that has helped leaders in the industry get to where they are.

If I could only pick 3 skills that have been the most useful in the industry, I would say proactivity, curiosity, and courage. Never be afraid to ask a question, to offer up an idea, to think of a new way of doing something, or to reach out to a colleague that you want to get to know better. As much as this industry is about knowledge, it’s also about connections and relationships because successful marketing and advertising hinges on empathy and understanding.

Nicole Camacho, account supervisor, social impact director, Calcium+Company: After graduation, I wasn’t planning to be in health care, but I stayed on this path because of working at an agency like Calcium+Company. I’m lucky my career allows me to make a positive impact for patients and doctors, while also flexing muscles in creative thinking and storytelling. Focusing on both positive impact and creativity has been key to my personal success and the success of my clients.

Positive impact and creativity are also important for innovation in healthcare marketing. Scientific and technological advancements are commonly talked about, of course, but it’s important to remember that one element of innovation is the promotion of inclusion in our storytelling, and that our business decisions reflect this. Why? Because the most innovative thinking comes when we incorporate many, different perspectives.

MedAdNews: What advice would you give future interns?

Bobear: Eagerly embrace opportunities, even if they seem impossible at first, or beyond your skill set. Each opportunity is a chance to grow and each step outside your comfort zone will set you up for success in the future.

Ask questions. Don’t hesitate to ask for help or gain insights on something that’s new to you or that you don’t understand. Curiosity won’t reflect negatively on you, but it will show your genuine interest in a given subject and your colleagues will most likely enjoy the chance to share their knowledge and expertise.

Be positive and proactive. Strive to meet challenges with a positive mindset and choose to be solution-oriented and resilient in the face of setbacks. Look for ways to contribute beyond what you’ve been assigned and volunteer your ideas. Being proactive will demonstrate your initiative and commitment and will help build your confidence.

Blaine Lundt, AbelsonTaylor: I would tell future interns to get to know as many people as possible from across the agency. Everyone is eager to share their career story and give advice to those who are just beginning their careers. Befriending others gave me a much broader view of the agency as I learned about different departments and their roles.

My biggest piece of advice to those interested in healthcare marketing would be to ask questions! Being junior in our careers, there is so much we don’t know and asking questions can help accelerate our learning. Any topic is fair game! Ask questions about anything from medical concepts to advertising best practices to how to overcome social anxiety about speaking up during a certain meeting. I’ve found that everyone here has a unique perspective and is eager to share tips and knowledge with those just beginning their careers.

Kat Black, ConcentricLife: As a writer, I have found my storytelling skills to be invaluable. It is our job as creatives to sell a story as best we can. Learn how to speak to your audience in a way that truly resonates with them while getting your story across in a simple and impactful way.

Trotta: Always be ready to adapt. I always try to know everything I can about everything in the field. But an even more beneficial skill than that research and knowledge is having the ability to [learn] new things, and can handle anything thrown your way, and just absorbing everything even if it’s new and unfamiliar just diving in and being ready to change and adapt with that.

Cali Mangel, VP, PR, Calcium+Company: I am fortunate to be part of an agency like Calcium+Company, where my ideas are valued and my growth is prioritized. My advice to those interested in healthcare marketing is straightforward: seize every opportunity. Conduct research for pitches, schedule meetings, and raise your hand as often as possible, even if it means putting in extra hours. Be inquisitive, ask questions, and network extensively—both within the broader industry and within your organization. Reach out to a project manager for coffee or ask an editor about their biggest pet peeve; building relationships is crucial. The more exposure you gain from different types of projects and people, the better equipped you will be. In essence, show interest, put your best foot forward, and take time to celebrate the small wins.

Lawyer: My advice to other interns is to actively seek out opportunities to learn and contribute. Don’t hesitate to take on challenging tasks and ask for feedback from your supervisors. Building strong relationships with your team members and staying organized will help you manage your responsibilities effectively. Lastly, always stay curious and open to learning new skills, as this will enhance your overall internship experience!

Robert Quinby, RevHealth: My advice would be to stay curious and proactive. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, seek feedback, and learn as much as you can. Building a strong foundation in marketing, advertising process, and healthcare will be super helpful as you carve out your path. Also, start building and maintaining your professional network early on — it can really pay off later.