Study: Bristol Myers Squibb’s Deucravacitinib Improves Signs, Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis

A recent study shows that Bristol Myers Squibb’s oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor deucravacitinib was associated with noticeable improvements in signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis compared with placebo. The results from a Phase II trial were presented as part of the Late-Breaking Posters Session at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting.

Deucravacitinib, dubbed “the first and only novel, oral, selective” TYK2 inhibitor, is under investigation in studies of multiple immune-mediated diseases. The selectively of deucravacitinib is fueled by a mechanism of action that Bristol Myers Squibb says is distinct from other kinase inhibitors. The intracellular signaling kinase drug mediates signaling of naturally occurring cytokines IL-23, IL-12 and Type I IFN, all of which are involved in immune and inflammatory responses. In addition to psoriatic arthritis, deucravacitinib is also undergoing clinical trial testing for psoriasis, lupus as well as inflammatory bowel disease. The investigational drug is not yet approved for any indication in any country.

“Many patients with psoriatic arthritis are not adequately treated, reinforcing the need for safe and effective oral treatment options that may help control the range of symptoms experienced as a result of this disease,” according to a statement made by lead study investigator, Philip Mease, M.D., director of rheumatology research at Swedish Medical Center/Providence St. Joseph Health and clinical professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. The investigators argued that deucravacitinib, based on the findings from the Phase II trial, may meet the current unmet treatment need for these patients.