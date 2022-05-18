https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/BioSpaceCOVIDvaccine.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-05-18 11:42:34 2022-05-18 11:47:36 Study: mRNA vaccines perform better against COVID-19 variants of concern