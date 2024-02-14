Successful marketing involves asking yourself these 3 questions

,

Fingerpaint Marketing is on an impressive course of growth. The agency follows the philosophy, “Never paint by number.” Mark Willmann, president of marketing services at Fingerpaint Group, explains this concept and how it applies to the work the agency does every day.

 

 

