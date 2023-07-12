Supporting equity initiatives in clinical research

By Scott Gray

Diversity and inclusion are important pillars of the healthcare industry, especially within the clinical research space. To ensure the best overall patient care, it is critical to have an appropriate representation of the populations being researched. According to a recent FDA report, 75 percent of American patients who participated in clinical trials were white, with the remaining 25 percent made up of minority groups such as Black or African American, Asians, Hispanics, and Latinos. However, according to the United States Census Bureau, these groups comprise more than 33 percent of the U.S. population.

Although significantly underrepresented, minorities are often more at risk for serious health conditions like asthma, tuberculosis, and autoimmune diseases. Minority populations are less likely to be referred to a clinical trial and less likely to participate once aware of trial options due to barriers such as finding child care or commuting to the trial site. To put things into perspective, consider patients are 27 percent less likely to participate in clinical trials if they make less than $50,000 annually. The median income for Black households in 2017 was $40,000, while non-Hispanic white Americans reported making $68,000.

Understanding why and how minority populations are underrepresented allows pharmaceutical sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs) to outline actionable steps to create more diverse and equitable trials.

The history of clinical trial diversity at a glance

Historically, the majority of clinical trial participants have been older white males. This demographic could afford time off from work and away from their families while also being able to cover the travel expenses to and from research sites. White patients in the United States also typically have access to more resources and research tools to find relevant clinical trials and a more robust support system should they choose to participate.

Additionally, some populations do not trust the medical and pharmaceutical industries due to past ethical breaches within their community. In 1932, researchers in the Tuskegee Syphilis Study withheld medical treatment from Black men to study the course of the disease. Almost a century later, Black patients today are less likely than white patients to seek medical care due to this distrust in the medical community.

Other demographic groups also feel discrimination and distrust of the healthcare system. To overcome these historically persistent barriers to trial participation, pharmaceutical companies and CROs must focus on building trust, purposefully recruiting, and continually supporting minority populations. Only when we intentionally address each challenge to trial participation will clinical trial diversity expand to reach appropriate levels.

Recruiting diverse participants

From a diversity standpoint, pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs can be agents of change in many ways. Accessibility has proven to be a significant challenge for patients, so clinical trial stakeholders should do everything possible to make the recruitment process seamless.

A good starting point for increasing equity in recruitment is to evaluate how trials have historically been designed. According to a recent report from National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, “to account for the diverse lived experiences and exposures of various populations, clinical research should be appropriately inclusive of racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as other populations experiencing health disparities, including sexual and gender minority or socioeconomically disadvantaged populations.” If participant criteria are too exclusionary, fewer people will be represented in a trial. Therefore, the data collected from these lengthy, detailed, and often costly studies may only apply to a small group of people.

Ensuring a population of diverse eligible trial participants does not always equate to adequate enrollment, so easing the enrollment process is vital. For example, a recent article from the National Center for Biotechnology cited that informed consent forms are frequently only provided in the dominant language of the region conducting the trial. Even if the participant speaks the language printed on the documents, the forms are often highly detailed and longer than 20 pages, with little interpretation support. When recruiting underrepresented communities, providing assistance and interpretation services is imperative so all participants can understand the trial’s expectations.

Retaining diverse participants

Recruitment and enrollment completion does not guarantee participants will be retained for the entire duration of a study. Since trial retention is an industry-wide challenge, we must consider marginalized groups are often more negatively affected by inequality than the white male population historically represented in trials.

Trial sponsors and CROs who partner with patient concierge services providers will improve enrollment, patient experience, and participant retention. These companies provide a single point of contact for trial participants who will assist them with itinerary planning, accommodations, ground transportation, expense reimbursements, support for families and caregivers, and more.

A recent survey from Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics revealed, “CRP (clinical research professionals) respondents perceive that the most impactful factors to improve D&I are the use of adequate participant compensation, travel reimbursements and services, and translated materials and translators.” The emotional, financial, and logistical barriers felt by lower socioeconomic and minority groups are key contributors to the lack of representation in trials. Patient coordinators also address the emotional burdens of trial participation while their partnership with other clinical trial stakeholders removes the financial and logistical barriers.

Study sponsors and CROs can also improve trial retention in various ways. A 2021 article on recruitment and retention of minority populations in clinical research revealed that “retention-specific strategies include collecting multiple methods of contact, establishing regular non–study visit engagement with participants, and ensuring that follow-up data collection is conducted via the lowest-burden modality. For instance, if a participant needs to complete a survey, this could be completed via a phone call or be self-administered through a website.” Trial sponsors and CROs who design studies with patient-centric models and strive to engage with participants throughout the trial will have improved retention and completion rates.

The bottom line

Reaching the necessary quotas for participation is critical for the execution of trials and equity initiatives can improve both recruitment and retention. As the task of enhancing diverse representation in trials can require a great deal of effort and creativity, there is a growing body of research looking to combat study inequalities. For example, last year the FDA issued guidelines outlining ways to improve and promote diversity in clinical trials. This guidance is a great place to start when developing equity initiatives for pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs based in North America.

If we want to stop repeating history regarding healthcare-based discrimination, gaining the trust of diverse populations is the first step to a pivotal transformation within the clinical research space. Trial sponsors and CROs should facilitate trials that assess a more comprehensive array of people and therefore have the potential to find treatments and cures that can be more universally applied.