Swiss drugs regulator looking into bubbles in COVID booster vials

Pfizer BioNTech

Swiss drugs regulator looking into bubbles in COVID booster vials

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Wednesday it is examining potential risks in connection with bubbles that appeared in vials of COVID-19 vaccine boosters retooled to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Swissmedic said it had been informed by vaccination centres of the appearance of bubbles during the preparation of the updated vaccine from Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) targeting the original version of the coronavirus and the BA.1 Omicron variant that led to a record surge in cases last winter.

“Vials of the batch concerned contained bubbles after being removed from the fridge,” said Swissmedic, adding that the phenomenon seems to be accentuated when the syringes were prepared several hours in advance.

Cantons and vaccination centres have been informed as a precaution, the regulator said. It added that it was looking into possible causes.

Swissmedic had temporarily approved the booster shot in early October, but said it was too early to approve the bivalent booster targeting the currently circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants in addition to the original virus, which is being used in the United States despite less available data.

A BioNTech spokesperson said Pfizer was in charge of the supply chain and distribution in Switzerland and had no further immediate comment.

Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Thomas Escritt and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
U.S. FDA will decide on redesigned COVID vaccines by early July
Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims
Gloved hand with pillReuters Advent to sell Bioduro stake, eyes valuation over $1B - sources
Pfizer Lawsuit claims Pfizer fellowship program is biased against whites, Asian-Americans
Pfizer, BioNTech logo Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Application to U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine
Moderna Moderna cuts COVID vaccine sales forecast on supply woes, shares tumble
Pfizer Pfizer loses U.S. appeal over co-pays for heart failure patients
WTO approves patent waivers to increase worldwide access to COVID-19 vaccines