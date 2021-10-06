Syneos Health Acquires RxDataScience

— Acquisition Delivers AI and Data Engineering Expertise, Enterprise Analytics and Technology-Enabled Solutions to Accelerate Customer Performance

October 06, 2021 08:16 ET | Source: Syneos Health, Inc.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the acquisition of RxDataScience, a leading healthcare-focused data analytics, data management and artificial intelligence (AI) company. Together, Syneos Health and RxDataScience will offer biopharma customers technology-enabled, insights-powered solutions with the aim of accelerating performance across the product lifecycle – from lab to life.

RxDataScience’s scalable platform enables biopharma companies to transform vast volumes of data into strategic, actionable insights. Multidisciplinary teams of product managers, data scientists, engineers, developers and domain experts leveraging insights drawn from providers, payers and patients contribute to RxDataScience’s innovative software solutions, helping to deliver radical improvements that can enhance patients’ lives.

The acquisition brings advanced solutions that go beyond basic reporting to sophisticated Augmented Intelligent Insights and Biopharma Analytics platforms. RxDataScience’s product lifecycle solutions include scientific computing for R&D, patient journey, decentralized trials, RWE, predictive analytics and commercial market research. Additionally, RxDataScience offers an accelerated consulting-based model, providing an iterative approach to rapidly develop and deliver advanced analytics solution prototypes in six-to-eight-week sprints.

“This acquisition boosts our ability to deliver strategic insights and technology-enabled solutions that address our customers’ most complex data challenges,” said Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Syneos Health. “We are thrilled to welcome the RxDataScience team to the Syneos Health family. Combining our end-to-end services and deep behavioral and therapeutic expertise with their AI and data-science capabilities will generate customer strategies to accelerate product development and time to market.”

RxDataScience further scales Syneos Health’s data science abilities, adding new capabilities and deep knowledge in data engineering and management, and advanced enterprise analytics that accelerate the time to commercialization for products and customer performance, with the potential to significantly shorten clinical trials and modernize medical affairs and commercial programs.

RxDataScience is complementary to Kinetic™, Syneos Health’s modern customer engagement capability built to address business-critical challenges with greater precision, efficiency and effectiveness by combining behavioral science, analytics and the latest technologies to deliver fully integrated omnichannel solutions.

“RxDataScience has dedicated its first five years to building a vision, talent and technology that address challenges in data management, data science and AI faced by biopharma companies,” said Sayee Natarajan, CEO and Co-Founder, RxDataScience. “We’re excited to join Syneos Health, giving us a tremendous opportunity to scale our services, expand our market and offer solutions to a larger customer base. We’re particularly excited to be part of an ecosystem built on innovation and an entrepreneurial approach for delivering novel solutions and new capabilities to customers.”

RxDataScience will be part of the Syneos Health Dynamic Assembly® network, an open ecosystem of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators designed to strategically address the nuances of unique customer engagements, providing an “always on” innovation environment.

About RxDataScience

RxDataScience builds AI and advanced analytics solutions to address and answer the challenges with healthcare information management and analysis. Their vision is to create a large suite of apps solving specific business problems across the entire pharmaceutical and healthcare value chain. These apps contain advanced analytics and link large data sets enabling business analysts and non-programmers to extract business value from disparate healthcare data sources.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 27,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

