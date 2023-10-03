Syneos Health appoints Colin Shannon as chief executive officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos Health” or the “Company”), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that Colin Shannon has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Shannon succeeds Michelle Keefe, who will continue her tenure with Syneos Health as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team. Shannon and Keefe will remain on the Board of Directors.

Shannon brings decades of leadership experience driving growth at global biopharmaceutical solutions organizations. During his 14 years at PRA Health Sciences, Shannon served in executive roles, most recently as Chairman and CEO. During his tenure, he grew the company significantly, leading it through a successful IPO and subsequent sale to ICON plc., where he also served on its Board of Directors. Prior to PRA Health Sciences, he held various executive roles at Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. (“PPD”), including EVP of Global Clinical Operations, COO and CFO of Europe and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for International Operations.

Keefe served as CEO of Syneos Health for the last 18 months, driving the Company’s ongoing transformation and leading the organization through the successful going private transaction. As a key member of the Executive Leadership Team, she will remain committed and dedicated to Syneos Health’s employees and customers worldwide.

“It is an honor to be tasked with leading Syneos Health at such an exciting time in its evolution,” said Shannon. “I look forward to working with Michelle and the rest of the leadership team, the Board and our dedicated employees as we push ourselves to new heights. Together, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to customers and strive to provide service that exceeds expectations.”

“I am excited to work closely with Colin and the full leadership team as we continue to drive our ongoing transformation across our clinical and commercial capabilities,” said Keefe. “Syneos Health has become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical leader, offering unique, innovative and technology-enabled solutions to the market, and we are well positioned to build on our momentum.”