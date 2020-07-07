Syneos Health Bolsters Communications Leadership Team

Tim Pantello Appointed to Lead One of the World’s Largest Healthcare-Only Agency Portfolios

Joined by a Trio of Senior Hires with Deep Strategic, Therapeutic, Marketing and Technology Expertise

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – July 7, 2020 – Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced new top talent joining the Company’s Communications business. Designed to deliver insights-driven integrated communications, the healthcare-only agency portfolio spans advertising, public relations, medical communications, managed markets, omnichannel, digital, naming, and branding. Syneos Health Communications consistently appears on top agency ranking lists and recently earned a top-three spot on Medical Marketing & Media’s 2020 Agency 100 list.

Purpose built to be a healthcare company delivering exceptional communications, as opposed to a communications company doing healthcare, the Syneos Health Communications business offers unsurpassed breadth, scale, and the ability to go deep into a community or disease space to translate insights into impact.

Tim Pantello has taken the helm to lead the integrated portfolio business, serving as President of Communications. A versatile executive with nearly 25 years of experience across strategy, marketing, and technology, his digitally native leadership style is ideal for grooming the next generation of communications experts. Prior to Syneos Health, Pantello was a managing director at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), leading multiple offerings within the Health Industry Advisory Group related to wearable data, patient intelligence and predictive behaviors and analytics. He reports to Michelle Keefe, President, Syneos Health Commercial Solutions.

“Tim is further embedding strategic insights, behavioral science, and digital transformation across our communications business – strengthening foundational capabilities that are proving mission critical to our customers during this transformative time,” said Keefe. “Now more than ever, customers are relying on strategic communications to navigate unchartered challenges. Tim’s expertise, combining consulting methodologies and pioneering communications practices, is getting our customers faster to what matters.”

Since joining in January, Pantello has focused on infusing data, behavioral science, and omnichannel experiences to enhance customer value. Bolstering senior leadership, which includes Syneos Health veterans Sonja Foster-Storch and Lisa Stockman, Pantello has added the following talent:

JD Cassidy, President of Advertising

Cassidy is leading Syneos Health Communications’ North America advertising portfolio, with dedicated responsibility for GSW NY. He joins from Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, where he served as President, simultaneously growing revenue and employee engagement. He has worked on multiple brands and therapeutic categories and has omnichannel expertise across patients, providers, and payers. Prior to Saatchi & Saatchi, he was in global leadership roles for Publicis Health, D.i.D, and Digitas Health.

Maria Tender, Head of Strategy

Tender is leading strategy and planning for Syneos Health Communications. She joins from DDB where, for more than two decades, she led strategy and planning and built the healthcare strategy group. At DDB, she oversaw new business development across a range of sectors, including large pharmaceutical companies across numerous therapeutic areas. Internally, she developed best-in-class training and development.

Ian Dorrian, President of EU Communications

Dorrian is leading Communications in Europe and brings more than 20 years of agency experience spanning independent firms, major holding companies, including Omnicom, regional and global roles, and has deep therapeutic expertise in oncology and rare disease. Prior to his agency experience, he was in the pharmaceutical industry for 10 years, gaining experience in medical affairs, field sales, and operational and strategic marketing roles.

“Our entire model is about acceleration and our Communications organization is built on agility and speed. Beyond big creative and standalone strategy, scale, clinical and scientific depth, skill and a pure-play focus on health matters,” said Pantello in the Medical Marketing & Media Agency 100 profile. “Our ability to bring multiple disciplines together across the product lifecycle – truly understanding clinical development and pulling it through communications strategies – is unique within the industry.”

The portfolio of communications agencies at Syneos Health includes GSW, Navicor, Chandler Chicco Agency, Biosector 2, Chamberlain Healthcare Communications, Cadent Medical Communications, Managed Markets Communications and Addison Whitney, among others. Unique cross-functional teams – like Syneos Health Value & Access – provide customers access to broad Commercial expertise and Clinical development insights.

Syneos Health agencies work in scalable, purpose-built teams that partner across disciplines and geographies to accelerate brand performance.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Our Company bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com.

