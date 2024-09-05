Syneos Health Communications launches Evolvics, a new global media agency

MORRISVILLE, N.C., September 5, 2024 – Syneos Health Communications — a portfolio of innovative health-first, health-only advertising, branding, medical communications, market access, media and public relations agencies — has announced the launch of Evolvics, a global media agency powered by Syneos Health.

Evolvics’ integrated approach, combining qualitative and quantitative insights, will use data- driven evidence to predict how to best deploy omnichannel media campaigns to maximize client impact. This work is fueled by the agency’s mission to ensure that patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals receive vital, lifesaving information precisely when, where, and how they need it.

“We are thrilled to welcome Evolvics to the Syneos Health Communications portfolio,” said Jeanine O’Kane, President, Syneos Health Communications. “By integrating our extensive industry knowledge with state-of-the-art technologies, we are committed to delivering outstanding client results while enhancing patient outcomes.”

Key agency features include:

Predictive Campaign Methodology: High-performing omnichannel media blends professional expertise with AI-augmented tools, guiding clients through their strategic media journey.

Comprehensive Media Support: Propels businesses forward through diverse dimensions, including corporate public relations, clinical trial branding, sales rep-triggered media and personalized campaigns.

Precision Audience Targeting: Uses Syneos Health first-party data, aiming to ensure every campaign reaches its intended audience, leaving no patient behind.

Adaptive and Proactive Campaigns: Crafts nimble, optimized campaigns with dynamic creative, modular content and customized messaging to achieve market success.

Transparency and Accountability: Prioritizes data transparency and client ownership, providing innovative data visualization that aims to ensure clients have on-demand access to campaign performance.

Evolvics is led by industry veteran Oliver Nelson, who has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare media strategy and execution. After launching a search engine company in 2004, he assumed various roles in healthcare media, including global integrated media leadership and agency operations.

For more information about Evolvics, please visit

About Syneos Health Communications: At the Heart of Health

Syneos Health Communications is a portfolio of innovative health-first, health-only advertising, branding, creative, medical communications, market access and public relations agencies.

We are fiercely focused on creating platforms that allow our customers to bring life-changing healthcare solutions to the world. We are an unrivaled community sitting at The Heart of Health, operating at the intersection of technology, creativity and humanity. As part of Syneos Health, we are powered by a global network of clinical and commercial minds engaged at every point of influence in health.

By harnessing data, behavioral sciences, and storytelling with heart, we garner deeper, more actionable insights that drive behavior change. Our agencies include Addison Whitney, Biosector 2, BoldSky, Cadent, Chamberlain Healthcare Public Relations, Chandler Chicco Agency, Evolvics, GENICOS, GSW, Litmus and SPHERICO. We work as scalable, collaborative teams that partner across disciplines and geographies to deliver integrated communications strategies that accelerate brand performance.

Source: Syneos Health Communications