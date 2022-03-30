Syneos Health Communications Names Lacey Jae Executive Creative Director, GSW-LA

Agency Continues to Add Top Talent to Support Clients’ Expanding Creative Needs

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – March 30, 2022 – Syneos Health Communications – the portfolio of Syneos Health® agencies designed to deliver insights-driven integrated communications spanning advertising, public relations, patient advocacy, medical communications, managed markets, omnichannel, naming and branding – has named Lacey Jae as EVP, Executive Creative Director of GSW-LA. Lacey will lead agency-wide initiatives that drive strategic creativity for GSW West Coast operations and its deep roster of domestic and global healthcare clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lacey to the Syneos Health Communications portfolio. Whether working with clients on commercialization of their products or mentoring members of the creative department, Lacey is known for constantly pushing work to another level. Her deep healthcare experience, coupled with her extensive understanding of consumer needs and the value of effective communications to influence behaviors, will be a tremendous asset to our team,” said JD Cassidy, President, Advertising, Syneos Health Communications.

Lacey began her career in NYC at Spiegel (Signature Styles, LLC), establishing a strong presence for leading style and fashion brands in the digital space while keeping an eye on all things creative. She soon realized her true passion, improving people’s lives through the products they choose and use, and quickly shifted her attention to the health and wellness space. Since then, she has taken on key roles in developing brand-building work for Publicis Life Brands (Medicus), Grey Group, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, Carling Communications and, most recently, Fishawack Health.

Lacey has been honored with a Cannes Young Lions “Spotlight” Award for her work and was named as a PM360 ELITE (Exceptional Leaders, Innovators, Transformers and Entrepreneurs) 100 finalist in the Creative Director category. Further, she has earned multiple Bronze, Silver and Gold Telly awards for her work and serves on various global creative juries.

Syneos Health Communications agencies work in scalable, purpose-built teams that partner across disciplines and geographies to accelerate brand performance. The portfolio includes GSW, Chandler Chicco Agency, Biosector 2, Chamberlain Healthcare Communications, Managed Markets Communications, Navicor, Cadent and Addison Whitney, among others.

