MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today will showcase Syneos Health Deployment Solutions at the Future Pharma Conference in Boston. Advancing the traditional outsourced field sales model, Deployment Solutions delivers a customized, integrated mix of promotional and educational channels purposefully designed to ensure successful commercialization.

“Today’s specialty-focused, value-driven environment demands multi-dimensional solutions beyond traditional field sales to deliver better outcomes and improved ROI,” said Michelle Keefe, President, Syneos Health Commercial Solutions. “Deployment Solutions addresses these challenges by providing an evolved mix of resourcing solutions, including Value Access and Medical (VAM), where our clinical and commercial experts leverage analytics and insights to optimize access for sponsors, payers and patients. Deployment Solutions is the commercial model of the future.”

Deployment Solutions delivers customizable, scalable field-facing programs integrating promotional and educational subject matter experts, including reimbursement and access managers, Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs), nurse educators, sales teams, contact center specialists, medication adherence professionals and hybrid experts. Coupled with access to deep clinical therapeutic expertise, this approach maximizes brand value.

Syneos Health has decades of experience as the longest-tenured US provider of outsourced sales teams with unmatched launch expertise, having launched more new products, created more total teams and recruited more resources in the last five years than any biopharmaceutical or solutions company. This experience speeds performance by standing up best-in-class field teams in less than half the time of the industry average.

Deployment Solutions provides agile and cost-efficient solutions in the North American, European and Asian markets for launch and mature brands. To learn more about how Deployment Solutions offers the right resourcing strategy at the right time:

Meet with Deployment Solutions executives who will be at Future Pharma 2019 providing the opening address today at 8:10 a.m., “Commercial Team of the Future: Reducing Friction in a Complex Healthcare Landscape.”

to read about our ability to deliver speed to market, communicate value and provide a positive patient experience. Read our latest perspectives on the levers of change reshaping the future of commercial teams by downloading the Syneos Health Field Force Forecast.

Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry-leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies, and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life ® visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

