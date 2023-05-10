Syneos Health to be acquired by a private investment consortium for approximately $7.1 billion

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 10, 2023 — Syneos Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNH) (“Syneos Health” or the “Company”), a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium of private investment firm affiliates composed of Elliott Investment Management (“Elliott”), Patient Square Capital (“Patient Square”), and Veritas Capital (“Veritas”) for $43.00 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $7.1 billion, including outstanding debt.

The purchase price represents a 24% premium to Syneos Health’s unaffected closing stock price on February 13, 2023, the last trading day prior to media speculation regarding the Company.

“This agreement is the culmination of a comprehensive review of opportunities available to Syneos Health, including interest from multiple parties with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors. The Syneos Health Board of Directors unanimously determined that this all-cash transaction maximizes value for our shareholders and is in the best interests of the Company and all stakeholders,” said John Dineen, Chair of the Syneos Health Board of Directors. “The Company has a strong operating foundation, differentiated, integrated solutions and a focus on being committed to customers. We believe this transaction will enable Syneos Health to continue to accelerate its growth strategy, enhance customer delivery and evolve the organization toward a tech-enabled future.”

“We have long appreciated Syneos Health’s leadership position in serving large pharma and biotech customers globally, across both clinical development and commercialization,” said Senior Portfolio Manager, Marc Steinberg, on behalf of Elliott. “Syneos Health is at an important stage in its evolution. We look forward to partnering with Patient Square and Veritas, as well as the talented team at Syneos Health, to further reinforce the Company’s core capabilities and help drive its next phase of growth.”

“Based on first-hand experience in the industry, we are huge believers in the value that contract research and commercial organizations provide to their clients by accelerating and maximizing the likelihood of clinical success and optimizing a product’s potential to impact patients,” said Jim Momtazee, Managing Partner of Patient Square. “We have followed the journey of Syneos Health for years and believe the Company and its world-class employees provide a strong foundation to build upon, always providing unparalleled service to clients.”

“Syneos Health provides mission-critical clinical research and commercialization services to leaders in the biopharmaceutical space,” said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas. “Consistent with our successful history of transforming businesses in the healthcare ecosystem, and in partnership with the Syneos Health team and the consortium, Veritas looks forward to driving investment in the Company to underscore Syneos Health’s position as a market leader and to enhance its ability to deliver medical innovations to patients across the globe.”

Approvals and Timing

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2023, subject to the approval of Syneos Health shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The Syneos Health Board of Directors unanimously approved the merger agreement and intends to recommend that Syneos Health shareholders vote in favor of it at a Special Meeting of Stockholders, to be scheduled as soon as practicable.

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Goldman Sachs Bank USA, UBS Investment Bank, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Citigroup, Jefferies LLC, Macquarie Capital, Natixis, and Truist Securities have provided committed financing for the transaction.

Upon completion of the transaction, Syneos Health will become a private company and shares of Syneos Health Class A common stock will no longer trade on the Nasdaq. The Company expects to maintain its headquarters in Morrisville, North Carolina.

First Quarter 2023 Results / Cancellation of Earnings Call

In a separate press release to be issued today, Syneos Health will announce financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Considering today’s announcement and the pending transaction, Syneos Health will no longer be hosting its previously scheduled conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results.

Advisors

Centerview Partners and BofA Securities are serving as financial advisors to Syneos Health, Ernst & Young LLP provided additional strategic advice, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel.

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel to Elliott; Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Patient Square; and Millbank LLP and Covington & Burling LLP are serving as legal counsel to Veritas.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health is a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. We translate unique clinical, medical affairs and commercial insights into outcomes to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics.

Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

About Elliott Investment Management

Elliott Investment Management L.P. manages approximately $55.2 billion of assets as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest investment managers of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds’ investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital (www.patientsquarecapital.com) is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities, and create a healthier world.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with over $40 billion of assets under management and a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products, software, and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, and national security, is core to the firm. Veritas is a proud steward of national assets, improving the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advancing our educational system, and protecting our nation and allies. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com .

