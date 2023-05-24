Take off your pharma hat: how to inspire fearlessness in advertising

At the 34th Annual Manny Awards Med Ad News speaks with ConcentricLife’s Rick Conrad, chief creative officer, and Kristin McAteer, managing director, about the ways creatives can partner with their clients, the pharmaceutical companies, and encourage them to be fearless when it comes to building the inspiration for communicating and advertising.

“I think we can adopt a growth mindset for how we are partnering with our clients internally at their organization,” said McAteer. “They have regulation, which is sort of built up like an immune system within their company. It’s there to protect, so we don’t want to rewire it – we just want to figure out a way to work within that system.”