Take off your pharma hat: how to inspire fearlessness in advertising

, ,

At the 34th Annual Manny Awards Med Ad News speaks with ConcentricLife’s Rick Conrad, chief creative officer, and Kristin McAteer, managing director, about the ways creatives can partner with their clients, the pharmaceutical companies, and encourage them to be fearless when it comes to building the inspiration for communicating and advertising.

“I think we can adopt a growth mindset for how we are partnering with our clients internally at their organization,” said McAteer. “They have regulation, which is sort of built up like an immune system within their company. It’s there to protect, so we don’t want to rewire it – we just want to figure out a way to work within that system.”

/by
You might also like
Matt McNally Omnicom Names Matt McNally CEO of Omnicom Health Group
Katya Petrova, JUICE Pharma JUICE Pharma names first ever chief business officer
Mary Stutts, Real Chemistry HBA’s new CEO Mary Stutts sets sights on breaking industry silos and advancing health equity
LifeSci Communications LifeSci Communications bolsters leadership team
Manny 2023 Med Ad News announces winners of 34th annual Manny Awards
Steven Michaelson, Calcium Steven Michaelson, founder and chairman, announces retirement from Calcium + Company
Teleflex Urolift Teleflex Launches National Ad Campaign — “Pit Stop” — to Raise Awareness of the UroLift System as a Treatment for Enlarged Prostate
Med Ad Studio, Rise of the Consumer The rise of the consumer