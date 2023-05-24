Takeda cuts jobs in California following Massachusetts layoffs

Published: May 24, 2023

By Rosemary Scott

BioSpace

Two weeks after giving notice of plans to lay off more than 180 employees in Massachusetts, Takeda plans to cut more jobs, this time in California.

The cuts include 27 employees in the company’s San Diego location and will take effect on March 31, 2024, according to a WARN notice received Friday.

As with the Massachusetts layoffs, a Takeda spokesperson told BioSpace via email that the cuts in California are directly related to the company’s decision to discontinue discovery and pre-clinical efforts in AAV gene therapy as well as research and pre-clinical efforts in rare hematology.

“This specifically relates to the referenced notice in your past article regarding up to 138 roles for Takeda Development Centers America, Inc.,” the spokesperson said.

Though the spokesperson didn’t confirm if more layoffs will be announced soon, they did say that no new addition or reduction of operations in the state has been announced.

