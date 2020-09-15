Takeda Expands Cell Therapy Efforts with New R&D Manufacturing Plant in Boston

Takeda Pharmaceutical opened a new 24,000-square-foot R&D cell therapy manufacturing facility in Boston, Massachusetts. It is at the site of the company’s R&D headquarters.

It will provide end-to-end R&D capabilities and advance the company’s plans to develop next-generation cell therapies. The initial plan is to focus on oncology then expand into other areas.

“We are collaborating with some of the best scientists and innovators around the world establishing a highly differentiated immuno-oncology pipeline leapfrogging into new modalities and mechanisms with curative potential,” said Chris Arendt, Head of Takeda’s Oncology Therapeutic Area.

He went on to say, “With three oncology cell therapy programs in the clinic and two more targeted to enter the clinic in fiscal year 2021, we are working with urgency and purpose for patients. This new facility helps us rapidly scale our manufacturing capabilities so we can simultaneously advance multiple highly differentiated cell therapy programs.”

The facility will manufacture cell therapies all the way up to pivotal Phase IIb trials. Its current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) facility meets all U.S., European Union and Japanese regulatory requirements for cell therapy manufacturing that can be used for Takeda clinical trials globally.