Takeda lung cancer drug gets European panel nod

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, September 21st, 2018

 

(Reuters) – Takeda Pharmaceutical Co’s lung cancer drug received the recommendation of a European Union panel on Friday, more than a year after it won regulatory approval to be sold in the United States.

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, recommended granting Japan-based Takeda’s Alunbrig, or brigatinib, a marketing authorization.

The panel’s recommendations are generally followed by European regulators.

Alunbrig was approved last year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a second-line treatment for patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, who have progressed on or are intolerant to Pfizer drug crizotinib, the standard initial treatment for the disease.

 

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-takeda-pharma-alunbrig-ema/takeda-lung-cancer-drug-gets-european-panel-nod-idUSKCN1M11DZ

