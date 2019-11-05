Takeda to sell portfolio of select drugs for $660 million
Nov 5 (Reuters) – Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would sell some of its over-the-counter and prescription drugs to Germany’s STADA Arzneimittel AG for a total value of $660 million.
The portfolio includes drugs sold exclusively in Russia, Georgia and a number of countries from within the Commonwealth of Independent States, the company said.
STADA will acquire the rights, title, and interest to the products in the portfolio exclusive to these countries, Takeda added.
