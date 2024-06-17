Takeda’s seizure drug fails to meet main goal in late-stage studies

Takeda building

Takeda’s seizure drug fails to meet main goal in late-stage studies

June 17 (Reuters) – Japanese drugmaker Takeda (4502.T) said on Monday its experimental drug being tested for two epileptic disorders failed to reduce frequency of seizures in patients across late-stage studies.
 
The drug, soticlestat, was being tested in combination with standard-of-care treatment in adults and children with Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) – rare and severe forms of epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged seizures that typically manifest in infancy or early childhood.
 

DS affects about one in 21,000 people and LGS affects fewer than one in 1,000 people in the United States, according to Takeda.
 
The treatments currently available in the U.S. for both the conditions include Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ.O) cannabis-based drug Epidiolex and Belgian biotech firm UCB SA’s (UCB.BR) Fintepla.
 
Takeda acquired global rights to soticlestat from Ovid Therapeutics (OVID.O) in 2021 for an upfront payment of $196 million. Under the agreement, Ovid could also receive payments of up to $660 million upon the drug achieving certain developmental and regulatory milestones.

 
/by
You might also like
Uganda EbolaUganda steps up Ebola response as virus infects 109, kills 30
Johnson & JohnsonJ&J to discontinue trial after HIV vaccine found ineffective
BMS, Bristol Myers SquibbASCO: BMS’ Opdivo challenges Seagen’s Adcetris with Phase III win
CSL heart attack hopeful fails to meet primary endpoint in Phase III trial
SinopharmSinopharm unit gets OK for clinical trials of mRNA COVID vaccine
BayerAskBio receives FDA Fast Track Designation for AB-1002 investigational gene therapy program in congestive heart failure
FDA signVeru moves forward with late-stage COVID study despite FDA roadblock
MerckMerck launches Phase III study for KRAS hopeful, eyes challenge to Amgen and BMS
BMS’ Augtyro wins FDA accelerated approval for NTRK-positive solid tumorsBristol Myers Squibb, BMSImfinzi, AstraZenecaAstraZeneca Imfinzi plus chemotherapy gets US nod for certain type of endometrial...