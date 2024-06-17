Takeda’s seizure drug fails to meet main goal in late-stage studies

June 17 (Reuters) – Japanese drugmaker Takeda (4502.T) said on Monday its experimental drug being tested for two epileptic disorders failed to reduce frequency of seizures in patients across late-stage studies.

The drug, soticlestat, was being tested in combination with standard-of-care treatment in adults and children with Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) – rare and severe forms of epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged seizures that typically manifest in infancy or early childhood.