Takeda’s treatment becomes first oral therapy for esophageal condition in U.S.

Feb 12 (Reuters) – Takeda Pharmaceutical’s therapy for an allergic inflammation of the esophagus has received approval from the U.S. FDA, the Japanese drugmaker said on Monday, capping a years-long regulatory process.

The U.S. health regulator’s approval makes the therapy the first oral treatment for the condition, which currently only has Sanofi and Regeneron’s injection Dupixent.

The therapy, to be sold as Eohilia, will be used to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) for 12 weeks in children above 11 years and adults.