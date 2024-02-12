https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Takeda-led-COVID-19-plasma-treatment-enters-clinical-trial-with-first-patient-Reuters-10-8-20.jpeg 260 370 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-02-12 10:23:342024-02-12 12:35:48Takeda’s treatment becomes first oral therapy for esophageal condition in U.S.
Takeda’s treatment becomes first oral therapy for esophageal condition in U.S.
Takeda’s treatment becomes first oral therapy for esophageal condition in U.S.
Feb 12 (Reuters) – Takeda Pharmaceutical’s therapy for an allergic inflammation of the esophagus has received approval from the U.S. FDA, the Japanese drugmaker said on Monday, capping a years-long regulatory process.
The U.S. health regulator’s approval makes the therapy the first oral treatment for the condition, which currently only has Sanofi and Regeneron’s injection Dupixent.
The therapy, to be sold as Eohilia, will be used to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) for 12 weeks in children above 11 years and adults.
In the chronic condition, a type of white blood cell called eosinophil builds up in the esophagus lining, which can inflame or injure the tissue, making it difficult for the individual to eat food.
Takeda’s treatment will be available in stick packs of 2 milligram doses by the end of February, the company said. The company has set wholesale acquisition cost for the therapy, given twice daily, at $1,875 per month.