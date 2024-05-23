Tango Therapeutics to stop development of cancer therapy

May 23 (Reuters) – Tango Therapeutics (TNGX.O) said on Thursday it would stop the development of its experimental cancer therapy due to liver toxicity experienced by patients in an early-to-mid stage trial.

Shares of the Boston-based cancer therapy developer fell 5.4% in premarket trading.

The therapy, TNG348, was being tested alone as well as in combination with Lynparza — which is jointly developed by AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Merck (MRK.N) — in patients whose cancer expressed certain types of mutations.

Serious liver function abnormalities were observed in patients remaining on study longer than eight weeks, Tango said, adding that no patient had yet received a combination of TNG348 and Lynparza.