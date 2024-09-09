Terns Pharmaceuticals’ oral obesity drug shows promise in early study, shares jump

Sept 9 (Reuters) – Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN.O) said its oral obesity drug reduced weight by an average of 4.9% in an early stage study, joining drugmakers vying for a share of the lucrative obesity treatment market and sending its shares up 20% on Monday.

The experimental drug is part of the second generation of weight-loss pills under development by companies including Pfizer (PFE.N) and Roche (ROG.S), which aims to offer a more convenient alternative to injections.