Terns Pharmaceuticals’ oral obesity drug shows promise in early study, shares jump

Sept 9 (Reuters) – Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN.O) said its oral obesity drug reduced weight by an average of 4.9% in an early stage study, joining drugmakers vying for a share of the lucrative obesity treatment market and sending its shares up 20% on Monday.
 
The experimental drug is part of the second generation of weight-loss pills under development by companies including Pfizer (PFE.N) and Roche (ROG.S), which aims to offer a more convenient alternative to injections.
 
Market leaders Wegovy from Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) and Zepbound from Eli Lilly (LLY.N) are both injectable drugs. The two companies are also developing oral weight-loss treatments.
 
“We’re very pleased with the totality of the data… seeing in particular, no red flags,” Mizuho analyst Graig Suvannavejh said in a note.
 
Shares of Terns were trading at $9.38 in premarket trading. They have gained about 20% this year, through Friday’s close.
 
/by
You might also like
CostcoCostco offering members access to weight-loss programs including medication
Novo NordiskNovo’s Ozempic to remain in shortage into Q4 as supply woes continue
Novo Nordisk, WegovyNovo CEO expects patients to stay on Wegovy longer than older weight loss drugs
JorgensenAs Lilly rivalry heats up, Novo CEO details strategy for new Wegovy launches
Novo NordiskEU backs use of Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug in adolescents
CordenPharma expands GLP-1 manufacturing footprint in U.S. and Europe with $980M commitment
Eli LillyLilly hires CordenPharma to make diabetes drug Mounjaro’s active ingredient -source
Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy sustains weight loss for four years in two studies