Teva, Medincell’s schizophrenia drug succeeds in late-stage study

May 8 (Reuters) – Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA.TA) and French partner Medincell (MEDCL.PA) said on Wednesday their experimental schizophrenia drug had met its main goal of reducing the severity of symptoms in a late-stage study.

U.S.-listed shares of Teva were up 3.3% at $14.41 in premarket trading.

The companies hope that the drug – an under-the-skin version of a generic antipsychotic medicine called olanzapine – can be used as a once-monthly treatment for patients with the chronic mental disorder.