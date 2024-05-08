https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/U.S.-sues-Teva-over-alleged-kickbacks-for-multiple-sclerosis-drug-Reuters-8-18-20.jpeg 246 370 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-08 08:25:262024-05-08 09:26:49Teva, Medincell’s schizophrenia drug succeeds in late-stage study
Teva, Medincell’s schizophrenia drug succeeds in late-stage study
May 8 (Reuters) – Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA.TA) and French partner Medincell (MEDCL.PA) said on Wednesday their experimental schizophrenia drug had met its main goal of reducing the severity of symptoms in a late-stage study.
U.S.-listed shares of Teva were up 3.3% at $14.41 in premarket trading.
The companies hope that the drug – an under-the-skin version of a generic antipsychotic medicine called olanzapine – can be used as a once-monthly treatment for patients with the chronic mental disorder.