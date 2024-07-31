Teva Pharma raises 2024 targets on strength in generic, branded drugs

,
Teva

Teva Pharma raises 2024 targets on strength in generic, branded drugs

July 31 (Reuters) – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries raised the lower end of its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, banking on strong sales of its copycat medicines and branded drug for the Huntington’s disease.
 
Teva now expects its profit for the full year 2024 to be between $2.30 and $2.50 per share, compared with its previous expectation of $2.20-$2.50 per share.
 
The company sees its branded medicine trio — Austedo for treating the Huntington’s disease, Ajovy for migraine and recently launched Uzedy for schizophrenia — as growth drivers.
 
Teva said it expects Austedo revenue of about $1.6 billion for the full year, slightly higher than its previous expectation of $1.5 billion.
 

It also aims to launch six biosimilar drugs by 2027 globally, including Simlandi and psoriasis treatment Selarsdi — a copycat of Johnson & Johnson’s blockbuster drug Stelara. Teva developed both these drugs with Alvotech (ALVO.O).
 

 
/by
You might also like
FDANeurocrine wins FDA approval for ‘sprinkle’ formulation of Ingrezza for Huntington’s disease
UniQure wins first FDA RMAT in Huntington’s disease after strong Phase I/II data
PTC reports positive Phase II Huntington’s data, FDA lifts partial clinical hold
Brain, DNAHuntington’s Disease continues to baffle biopharma
After historic hemophilia B approval, uniQure targets Huntington’s and ALS
NeuBase abandons Huntington’s, 60% of workforce in strategic pivot
brainPTC runs into latest Huntington’s roadblock with US trial pause
CRISPRLilly’s Prevail, Doudna’s Scribe partner on genetic treatments for neuro diseases
Zydus and Roche legal battle highlights need for affordable breast cancer treatments...tug of war, moneyBIOSECURE Act could signal a seismic shift for biopharma in US and China