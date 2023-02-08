Teva Pharmaceutical meets forecasts, but 2023 outlook disappoints

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA), the world’s largest generic drugmaker, met fourth-quarter profit estimates, but its shares fell after its forecast of a largely flat year in 2023 disappointed investors.

For 2023, Teva forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.25-$2.55 and revenue of $14.8-$15.4 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $14.9 billion in 2022. Analysts had expected non-GAAP EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $15.2 billion.

As a result, Teva’s New York-listed shares were down 5.6% to $10.28 in early trade.

Richard Francis, who took over as chief executive officer at the start of the year, told analysts on a conference call that its pipeline of biosimilars, as well as its branded drugs Austedo and Ajovy and complex generics, makes it poised for growth.

“I do believe in the biosimilar opportunity in the market and I think it’s significant,” Francis said on Wednesday, noting he expects Teva to launch a biosimilar of arthritis treatment Humira in July, pending U.S. regulatory approval.

Biosimilars are complex molecules cultivated inside living cells, making it impossible to manufacture exact copies, as is the case with conventional pharmaceuticals made from chemical compounds.

Israel-based Teva was also reviewing its strategy and would likely be announced later this year, he said.

The company is trying to bounce back from a rough few years in which it lost exclusivity to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, had to cope with a drop in generic prices in the United States and fought a spate of lawsuits alleging the company helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.