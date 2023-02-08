Teva Pharmaceutical meets forecasts, but 2023 outlook disappoints

,
Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical meets forecasts, but 2023 outlook disappoints

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA), the world’s largest generic drugmaker, met fourth-quarter profit estimates, but its shares fell after its forecast of a largely flat year in 2023 disappointed investors.

For 2023, Teva forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.25-$2.55 and revenue of $14.8-$15.4 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $14.9 billion in 2022. Analysts had expected non-GAAP EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $15.2 billion.

As a result, Teva’s New York-listed shares were down 5.6% to $10.28 in early trade.

Richard Francis, who took over as chief executive officer at the start of the year, told analysts on a conference call that its pipeline of biosimilars, as well as its branded drugs Austedo and Ajovy and complex generics, makes it poised for growth.

“I do believe in the biosimilar opportunity in the market and I think it’s significant,” Francis said on Wednesday, noting he expects Teva to launch a biosimilar of arthritis treatment Humira in July, pending U.S. regulatory approval.

Biosimilars are complex molecules cultivated inside living cells, making it impossible to manufacture exact copies, as is the case with conventional pharmaceuticals made from chemical compounds.

Israel-based Teva was also reviewing its strategy and would likely be announced later this year, he said.

The company is trying to bounce back from a rough few years in which it lost exclusivity to its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, had to cope with a drop in generic prices in the United States and fought a spate of lawsuits alleging the company helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

In the October-December period, Teva said it earned 71 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items, in line with analysts’ forecasts, down from 77 cents a share a year earlier. Hurt by a stronger dollar, revenue fell 5% to $3.89 billion compared with estimates of $3.93 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Its net debt fell to $18.4 billion from $20.9 billion at the end of 2021 and from $34 billion in 2017.

North American sales of generic products fell 10% in the fourth quarter but the group’s branded Huntington’s disease treatment Austedo gained 22% to $344 million, while migraine product Ajovy rose 41% to $75 million.

Teva expects Austedo sales to reach $1.2 billion in 2023, up from $971 last year, and Ajovy to grow to $400 million from $377 million.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch, Elaine Hardcastle and Sharon Singleton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Pfizer's Paxlovid reduces COVID risk in seniors regardless of vaccine status – study
GSK logo GSK beats expectations, shingles vaccine bolsters outlook
Teva San Francisco reaches $58M opioid settlement with Teva, Allergan
Novartis Novartis to take U.S. drug patent case to Supreme Court
Pfizer Pfizer to supply up to 6 mln COVID pill courses for lower income countries
Novartis Analysis: Novartis CEO may struggle to rally investors to Sandoz spin-off
Reuters U.S. drug distributors prevail in $2.5 billion West Virginia opioid case
AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2B opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News