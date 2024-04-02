Teva, Viatris again challenge J&J patent for schizophrenia drug with appeals court win Teva, Viatris again challenge J&J patent for schizophrenia drug with appeals court win /

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Biospacecourthouse24-1-2024.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2024-04-02 08:05:57 2024-04-02 09:45:08 Teva, Viatris again challenge J&J patent for schizophrenia drug with appeals court win