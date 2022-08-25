Thai king’s medical firm reports record profit after vaccine deal with AstraZeneca

Its business improved sharply last year, as it began manufacturing vaccines for the first time.

Profit soared a whopping 4,650% to 1.69 billion baht and revenues increased by 1,500% to a record 4.9 billion baht, aided by its contract to manufacture 200 million doses of the Anglo-Swedish firm’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The deal came under fire from a prominent Thai opposition politician who questioned why the contract went to a company that was owned by the king and had never made vaccines before.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison following his indictment earlier this year for insulting the king and violating a cyber law. read more

Thailand’s health officials have defended the decision, while AstraZeneca has said that Siam Bioscience had passed the same quality and capacity checks it conducts on its more than 20 licensed manufacturers worldwide.

Siam Bioscience’s headquarters has also become a site for anti-government protesters, with some demanding reform of the monarchy.

The company received a 600 million baht government subsidy to develop its production capacity and has said it would manufacture vaccines under a “no profit, no loss” policy, meaning it would sell the vaccines at cost.

