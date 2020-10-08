The 2020 Outcomes Creativity Index (OCI)

2020 represents the second edition of the Outcomes Creativity Index (OCI), a ranking of pharmaceutical companies and prescription brands according to creativity and innovation. The OCI is an aggregate score-based creative achievement encompassing results from these leading U.S. and international healthcare award shows: The Outcomes LLC/Med Ad News Manny Awards; Cannes Lions; LIA: Health & Wellness; Clio Health; The One Show; The MM&M Awards; The Global Awards; and The Creative Floor Awards. Every year in the October issue of Med Ad News, the top 10 pharma companies and top 10 prescription brands are presented from tabulating the results of the OCI scoring system.

The OCI is based on aggregate points for the measurement period by brand and by company based on results from the aforementioned eight healthcare communications award shows. The time frame for the 2020 OCI rankings ranges from the August 2019 Creative Floor Awards show through the June 2020 Manny Awards ceremony (Cannes Lions results were not available for tabulation in the 2020 OCI rankings because of the global COVID-19 pandemic).

The leading scorer in the 2020 OCI is Eli Lilly, which was the marketer for the OCI’s top-scoring prescription brand Lartruvo before the medicine was withdrawn from the marketplace. Lilly’s award-recognized campaigns include “Get Up Alarm Clock” (Lartruvo), “Puzzlehead” (Migraine disease awareness), “Journal of Me” (Plaque psoriasis), “Chaos Within” (Cyramza), “Emgality Tackles Migraine Market at the Speed of Social,” “Last Voicemail” (Jardiance), and “Don’t Miss a Beat” (Sharecare).

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen scored the second-highest point total among marketers in the 2020 OCI, led by a variety of campaigns for Tremfya and psoriasis awareness. Lilly’s award-recognized campaigns include “Commitment to Harmony,” “Life Sucked Out,” “Nurses Save Lives,” 5B, Antion “Life Inside You,” schizophrenia awareness, Remicade, Xarelto, “The Untold Episodes” (Janssen Pharmaceuticals), “Voices of Relapse” (Janssen Neuroscience), “Michael’s World” (Care4Today), and “Out of the Dark, Special Powers” (Janssen).

The third-leading point scorer in the 2020 OCI is GlaxoSmithKline. GSK’s award-recognized campaigns include “Breath of Life,” Shingrix Personal Intelligence Marketing Relationship Marketing Campaign for HCPs, Pronamel Intensive Repair Launch, The Multiple Paths Campaign (Ellipta portfolio), Theraflu Flu Tracker, Abreva Director’s Mix Campaign, Bexsero – 24 Hours (MenB), Sensodyne.com, “Optimized for Success,” Buckley’s Syrup 100 Years of Awful Taste Campaign, Tums (TummerTime), “We See Your Pain,” United by BCMA, ovarian cancer awareness (Tesaro), “Not on My Watch” (Tesaro), U=U= HIV Awareness Campaign, “As Much As I Can – Using Experiential Theater to Reduce HIV Stigma,” and the Triumeq Moving Forward Website.

Med Ad News talked to GlaxoSmithKline’s Dipal Patel, VP, Vaccines Commercialization Leader, Shingrix (formerly VP, Commercial Head, Respiratory, Emerging Markets), about the company’s “Breath of Life” campaign, which was one of the highest-scoring campaigns during the OCI 2020 time frame.

Med Ad News: What were the challenges you faced, and how did creativity help you overcome those challenges?

Dipal Patel: In China, whilst incidence of COPD is high and growing, awareness is low amongst patients. In addition treatment is often taken for short periods to time, which is not how a chronic disease such as COPD should be treated. The genesis of breath of life was to tap into the local customs and raise awareness of COPD and impact on breathing in a manner that the Chinese patient could relate with. A COPD patient has more difficulty breathing out than breathing in. Blow painting is popular amongst older Chinese people and requires the painter to blow breath to move the paint on the paper. This is why we used the blow painting creative to symbolize the importance of breath and more importantly the art of breathing out.

Med Ad News: What does creativity and innovation mean to you in pharmaceutical marketing, and why is it important?

Dipal Patel: Creativity is very important in pharmaceutical marketing. Though the creativity has to mean something to the consumer/individual/physician. It has to speak to the user, trigger an association with an experience or memory, and elicit an emotional response. The beauty of breath of life was that it was based on local insights, spoke to the local consumer and customers. Often in my Industry our creative is too rational with little or no emotional connection.

Med Ad News:: What does it mean to you to be recognized as the most innovative and creative marketers in the industry?

Dipal Patel: This is a huge achievement for GSK. Our ambition is to deliver impactful campaigns that help the consumer understand their condition/disease better. It also demonstrated the magic a great company/agency partnership can deliver. The breath of life took courage on part of both GSK and McCann to create something which was innovative, edgy, and used interactive technology to connect with the consumer.

Med Ad News: What were the objectives and messages of the brand creativity and innovation?

Dipal Patel: Our intent was to take an art that was familiar to the target age group and use it to raise awareness of COPD/make COPD interesting by allowing the consumer to interact with the art using their own breath. The trees that are drawn by blowing into the mini program are distinct and eye catching for each user. The mini program was developed to enable the consumer to understand their lung health and seek further consultation with their healthcare professional.

TOP 10 COMPANIES

Company: Total Points

1.Eli Lilly: 79

2. Johnson & Johnson: 67

3. GlaxoSmithKline: 65

4. Sanofi: 38

5. Novartis: 31

6. Regeneron: 27

7. Amgen: 25

8. AbbVie: 23

8. Pfizer: 23

10. Merck: 21

TOP 10 PRESCRFIPTION BRANDS

Prescription Brand (Company)



1. Lartruvo (Eli Lilly)

2. Tremfya (Johnson & Johnson)

3. Eylea (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals)

4. Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals)

5. Trulance (Salix Pharmaceuticals)

6. Alprolix (Sanofi/Bioverativ)

7. Lonhala Magnair (Sunovion Pharmaceuticals)

8. Dupixent (Sanofi and Regeneron)

9. Jardiance (Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly)

10. Arikayce (Insmed)

ABOUT THE AWARD SHOWS

Manny Awards

For more than 30 years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this black-tie gala, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, hundreds of peers join Med Ad News to honor winners in an extensive range of award categories. The accolades include three Agency of the Year categories, Industry Person of the Year, Agency on the Rise, Most Creative Agency, and the Heart Award for philanthropic/social causes. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event was held virtually on June 18 and can be viewed for free On Demand at https://portal.xyvid.com/mannyawards2020

LIA Awards: Pharma and Health & Wellness

Found in 1986, the London International Awards (LIA) stands as a champion of the creative process, creatives themselves, and of course fantastic creative work. Created for creatives, LIA is a show striving for honesty and openness. LIA is rapidly rising to become one of the industry’s most important shows. In large part this is due to Creative LIAisons, a weeklong event held each year in Las Vegas concurrently with judging. The 2019 winners were revealed during early November. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 awards and their associated Creative LIAisons program were canceled but will resume during 2021 once the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

Clio Health

Built on Clio’s enduring reputation for recognizing the most creative and culturally relevant marketing and communications, Clio Health was founded in 2009 to celebrate the work behind wellness. The program is a barometer for excellence in a highly specialized field, recognizing creativity that not only meets the advanced needs of consumers, but addresses the sophisticated challenges, demands and opportunities of a fast-evolving, rapidly expanding global marketplace and industry. The 2019 winners were announced on Dec. 9. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020/2021 winners will be revealed by April 2021.

One Show

The One Show is one of the world’s most prestigious awards shows in advertising, design and digital marketing that celebrates excellence in creativity of ideas and quality of execution. Established in 1973 and produced by non-profit organization The One Club for Creativity, The One Show is recognized for the high level of integrity in the event’s judging procedures and processes. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 winners were presented online over two days during June 17-18.

MM&M Awards

The MM&M Awards celebrate excellence in all facets of healthcare marketing and communications within the life sciences industry. With more than 80 judges, the MM&M Awards are the result of deep analysis and expertise amongst esteemed panels of leaders and thinkers representing a wide variety of disciplines and backgrounds within healthcare marketing communities. The 16th annual MM&M Awards show was held in New York City on Oct. 10, 2019. The 2020 winners were announced virtually on Oct. 8.

Global Awards

The Global Awards – celebrating 25 years with the November 2019 event – are dedicated to excellence in healthcare & wellness and pharma advertising and communications on an international basis. Honoring the World’s Best Health & Wellness and Pharma Advertising from all over the world, the competition extends over regional, national and continental boundaries to provide a comprehensive 360° worldview of advertising and corporate communications in the international health & wellness and pharma community. The Global Awards receives entries from healthcare corporations, hospitals, advertising agencies, pharmaceutical companies, production companies, design studios, etc. that produce communications for healthcare & wellness, pharmaceutical, and medical entities and causes. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held during 2020 but will return in 2021.

Creative Floor Healthcare Awards

With August 2019 marking the London event’s sixth year, The Creative Floor – billed as “The Toughest Healthcare Award Show on Earth” – continues to be the only health and wellness award show in the world to donate a percentage of profits to help more diversity and help underprivileged talent break into the healthcare communications industry. Winners of the awards decide how the money is spent. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held during 2020 but will return in 2021.

Cannes Lions: Pharma and Health & Wellness

Cannes Lions is a five-day International Festival of Creativity and the largest gathering in the creative marketing community. The Health Track consists of the Pharma Lions and Health & Wellness Lions. Lions Health is a two-day forum that focuses on the creation, conception and execution of awe-inspiring life-changing creativity that has a verifiable impact on healthcare outcomes. The Health & Wellness and Pharma Lions celebrate creativity in branded communications in this highly innovative but fiercely regulated sector with the unique power to truly change lives. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 67th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity scheduled for June 22-26, 2020, was postponed but the event will return in 2021.