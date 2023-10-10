The 2023 Outcomes Creativity Index: The intersection of patient education and physician awareness

Pharma companies are striving to convey the true impact of diseases on patients while continuing to empower them.

By Maria Fontanazza • [email protected]

In keeping with the goal of educating patients and promoting disease awareness in healthcare providers, the pharmaceutical companies and brands that came out on top in the 2022 Outcomes Creativity Index (OCI) were committed to connecting with their target audience(s) and telling impactful stories.

Celebrating its fifth year, the OCI ranks pharmaceutical companies and prescription brands according to creativity and innovation. It is based on aggregate points achieved from the following leading U.S. and international healthcare awards shows: The Outcomes LLC/Med Ad News Manny Awards; Cannes Lions; London International Awards (LIA): Pharma & Medical, and Health & Wellness; Clio Health; The One Show; The MM&M Awards; and the Creative Floor Healthcare Awards. This year the timeframe for the OCI rankings ranged from the MM&M Awards held during October 2022 through the Creative Floor Healthcare Awards held on September 21, 2023.

This year Horizon Therapeutics climbed from last year’s position of number three to the number one ranking pharmaceutical company on the OCI. The company was followed by AstraZeneca, which held at number two for the second year in a row, and Boehringer Ingelheim rose one level over 2022 to take the third spot. Horizon’s two award-winning campaigns for gout awareness, “The Gout Revisited Project” and “The Outside In Experiment” significantly contributed to the company’s top billing on this year’s list. The Gout Revisted campaign, which was highlighted in the 2022 OCI Med Ad News feature, targeted top rheumatologists and other key opinion leaders with the goal of debunking the misconceptions surrounding gout. “The Outside In Experiment” sought to express the pain experienced by patients suffering from uncontrolled gout. Julie Hernandez, VP, marketing, for the gout business unit of Horizon Therapeutics shared her insights about the objectives and innovation involved in the gout awareness campaign with Med Ad News. For the second awards season in a row, Horizon Therapeutics won a significant number of creative awards for its direct-to-consumer work on Eyedar, a free, non-prescription app that uses the principles of echolocation to help blind people “see” using sound.

AstraZeneca took home a considerable number of awards during the OCI’s 2022-2023 season, with its direct-to-professionals “Under a Rock” campaign for Lokelma helping the drug come out on top on the OCI list for Top Prescription Brands. The campaign transports the viewer back to the 1960s through meticulous detail, with the target audience being physicians and alerting them to the fact that there are other ways to treat hyperkalemia (high potassium levels in the blood) – through “modern” treatment, the drug Lokelma. AstraZeneca declined to participate in an interview discussing the Lokelma campaign. Other award-winning campaigns that contributed to AstraZeneca’s ranking include its flu awareness campaigns, “A Touch of Flu” and “The Big Sneeze,” and “I Stand,” a campaign for metastatic breast cancer treatment Enhertu, targeted HER2+ (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive) and HER2-low patients through a series of mediums – including a website and social media – showing women in elaborate gowns in majestic natural settings to convey the courage and perseverance that women with the disease face. Among the accolades the “I Stand” campaign received was a 2023 Manny Award for Best Consumer Print Campaign. Enhertu, developed and commercialized in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, placed tenth on the OCI Top Prescription Brand ranking.

Boehringer Ingelheim was once again recognized this awards season for “The Unwearable Collection,” a disease awareness campaign for generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) that sought to convey the excruciating pain felt by GPP patients. Designer Bart Hess created a fashion collection, transforming patient words into rough, uncomfortable-looking outfits that depicted the physical pain, flare intensity, emotional burden, and life-threatening nature of the disease. Leading with “a clothing line no one would dare to wear, but those with GPP have no choice,” the goal of the campaign was to help dermatologists (and also challenge them to) understand the devastation and pain caused by GPP. Last year Med Ad News spoke with Boehringer Ingelheim’s Claudia Beqaj, executive director of specialty marketing sales, dermatology, about the objectives of The Unwearable Collection and the challenges faced in the process of crafting the creative campaign. At the time, she stated, “One of the common themes we heard from people with GPP was how a flare can affect so many of their daily decisions – things we might take for granted, like what to wear. Inspired by this, we came up with the idea to develop an art collection as a powerful way to illustrate these symptoms.” In conjunction with the fashion collection, a documentary film was created to show both the creation of The Wearable Collection by Hess as well as the perspectives of GPP patients.

In the top pharma companies line up, Sanofi came in fourth place, with key wins for its eosinophilic esophagitis campaign, “It Could be EoE” and non-branded flu campaigns “I’m Just the Flu,” “The Flu Is More Dangerous Than You Think,” along with “Universal Protection,” which was a campaign for the company’s Vaxigrip Tetra flu vaccine. Vaxigrip Tetra also placed sixth in the OCI Top Prescription Brands ranking.

The “Zero” campaign for Hemlibra (Roche/Genentech) both helped the therapeutic rank second in the Top Prescription Brands as well as bring Roche/Genentech to sixth on the top pharma companies list. Novartis and Sandoz placed seventh on the company ranking, with creative accolades given to Xolair, Leqvio, and lenalidomide, which placed fifth in the Top Prescription Brands. The drug’s award-winning campaign “Picture the Days Ahead” was a hopeful way to help myeloma patients literally picture their future following their cancer diagnosis. Through a collection of artwork commissioned by Sandoz, pieces of art were created from stamped dates that ranged across five years (which is the average survival rate of patients receiving treatment from myeloma). The end result was a completed picture of stamped dates, literally showing patients the days that were ahead of them. The final art works became print ads that were also compiled into a support book to help patients visualize, or “picture,” living beyond their diagnosis.

For the second year in a row, Evofem Biosciences’ Phexxi made the Top Prescription Brands list, but fell from first place to third this year, for the “House Rules” campaign. In speaking with Med Ad News last year about the contraception awareness campaign, Katherine Atkinson, chief commercial officer at Evofem Biosciences stated, “We wanted to transport our audience to a world where women call the shots. Phexxi and the hormone-free message would take center stage, so that every women would know that there is Phexxi: a hormone-free birth control that lets you make the rules.”

GSK’s shingle vaccine Shingrix placed fourth on the Top Prescriptions Brands list, much of which can be attributed to the “Shingles Stand-In” campaign targeting healthcare professionals. Eli Lilly’s cancer treatment Cyramza’s campaign, “The Momentous Moments of Max and Maxine” helped the drug rank seventh on the Rx list. It serves as a story of a grandfather who is battling advanced cancer, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, and his granddaughter, who helps him get lost in imagination and feel like a kid again.

Lilly’s type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro tied for eighth place with Daiichi Sankyo’s Turalio, a medicine used to treat patients with a tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT). Daiichi’s “Siobhan Blooms” direct-to-consumer campaign, via video, tells the story of one patient’s journey with TGCT through the perspective of gardening (illustrating that these types of tumors can grow back like weeds) and how this hobby helped the patient find strength and “bloom” again.

Top companies

1. Horizon Therapeutics

2. AstraZeneca

3. Boehringer Ingelheim

4. Sanofi/Genzyme

5. Bayer

6. Roche/Genetech

7. Novartis/Sandoz

8. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

9. Eli Lilly

10 Evofem Biosciences

10. Novo Nordisk

Notes:

Repeat ranks represent a tied score

Nonbranded campaign work is included in the company scoring

Top prescription brands

1. Lokelma (AstraZeenca)

2. Hemlibra (Roche/Genentech)

3. Phexxi (Evofem Biosciences)

4. Shingrix (GSK)

5. Lenalidomine (Sandoz/Novartis)

6. Vaxigrip Tetra (Sanofi)

7. Cyramza (Eli Lilly)

8. Mounjaro (Eli Lilly)

8. Turalio (Daiichi Sankyo)

10. Enhertu (AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo)

10. Injectafer (Daiichi Sankyo)

10. Ozempic (Novo Nordisk)

10. Qulipta (AbbVie)

Notes:

Repeat ranks represent a tied score

Horizon Therapeutics: A graphic look at a grueling disease The rise of Horizon Therapeutics to number one on the 2023 OCI ranking was helped along by the company’s gout awareness campaign, “The Outside In Experiment”, which sought to convey the patient experience with the disease, along with the dangerous systemic consequences of uncontrolled gout. The website,

OutsideInGout.com, was created to house graphic and intentionally disturbing videos that illustrate how uncontrolled gout can make a patient feel, from the stinging sensation of wasps to the barbed wire that cuts through feet to the intense burning that makes a patient feel like their body part is on fire. Julie Hernandez, VP, marketing, for the gout business unit of Horizon Therapeutics, shared with Med Ad News the process and intention of the films. MedAdNews: What was the objective of The Outside In Experiment? Julie Hernandez: Coupled with the pain of uncontrolled gout are serious systemic effects caused by deposition of uric acid crystals throughout the body, including in vital organs. With The Outside In Experiment we sought to visualize both of those realities together using artificial intelligence. This experiment was to explore how some of the newest technology approaches would interpret the experiences shared by those living with this potentially painful disease. MedAdNews: How was technological innovation and creativity applied in the campaign? Hernandez: As artificial intelligence is capable of turning text into images, we fed the AI patient quotes alongside physician descriptions of the anatomical implications of uncontrolled gout. What we got back is a series of haunting films which visually bring together the two dualities of gout. On one side, we can see the intense pain which patients describe in vivid terms…hornets, electricity, barbed wire. Simultaneously, we can see the dangerous and possibly consequential deposition of gout crystals throughout the body…in organs, joints, and bones. MedAdNews: What effect did the five videos have on their target audience? Hernandez: The videos are haunting. It’s an arresting depiction of the experiences described by patients with uncontrolled gout. As an experiment, this project was an opportunity to take some of the individual notions of disease out of the creation of stories and see how technology visualized the impact of disease. It has been a new way to look at what we often hear described with gout and really rethink the centuries of depiction of disease, diving deeper into the systemic nature and total body impact.

About the award shows

Manny Awards

For more than 30 years, the Manny Awards have paid tribute to the creative work of agencies serving the healthcare market, their people, and their contributions to the industry. Each year at this black-tie gala, Med Ad News and agency professionals come together to acknowledge those making significant contributions to, and celebrate creative excellence in, healthcare communications. On this special evening, hundreds of peers join Med Ad News to honor winners in an extensive range of award categories. The accolades include three Agency of the Year categories, Industry Person of the Year, Agency on the Rise, Most Creative Agency, and the Heart Award for philanthropic/social causes. The 2023 Manny Awards event was held at the Lighthouse, Pier 61, Chelsea Piers in New York City on April 21. The 2024 event will be located at Pier 60, also at Chelsea Piers, on April 25.

Cannes Lions: Pharma and Health & Wellness

Cannes Lions: The International Festival of Creativity has been championing creative excellence since 1954 with the goal of providing a global destination and the definitive benchmark for creativity that drives progress. The Health Track, which consists of Pharma Lions and Health & Wellness Lions, recognizes creativity in branded communications with the unique power to truly change lives. Pharma Lions celebrate creative communications from pharmaceutical clients and services with work that brings science and innovation to life, and Health & Wellness Lions celebrate creativity for personal wellbeing that demonstrate an inspired approach to consumer healthcare. The 2023 event winners were announced in June.

Clio Health

Clio Health was founded in 2009 as an extension of the Clio Awards competition. The program was established to celebrate and reward excellence in the expansive and ever-evolving global health industry. It recognizes creative marketing, advertising, and communications in the fields of physical, mental, and social well-being. Award winners are determined by an industry-specific jury of creative leaders who determine which entries earn the Grand, Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Shortlist distinction annually. The 2023 winners were announced on June 14.

Creative Floor Healthcare Awards

The mission of the Creative Floor Awards is to recognize the world’s best creative work and people in healthcare communications, and to inspire more diversity and untapped talent into health and wellness communication agencies. It is the only health and wellness award show to donate a percentage of profits to a diversity and talent fund, which helps charities funnel untapped talent and diversity into health and wellness communication agencies. Winners of the awards decide who receives the money. The 2023 winners were announced on September 21.

LIA: Pharma & Medical and Health & Wellness

The London International Awards (LIA) is a creative awards festival honoring various industries. LIA started in 1986 and was the first worldwide competition to judge all entries, regardless of the entering country, against each other in their respective categories. The festival accepts entries into 27 unique categories. The Pharma & Medical awards focus on conditions and diseases that require prescription medications and a doctor’s recommendation as treatment; the Health & Wellness awards focus on consumer health products & services for personal care, self-diagnosis or maintaining health and well being. The 2022 winners were announced on October 18.

MM+M Awards

The MM+M Awards celebrate excellence in all facets of healthcare marketing and communications within the life sciences industry. The MM+M Awards are the result of deep analysis and expertise amongst esteemed panels of leaders and thinkers representing a wide variety of disciplines and backgrounds within healthcare marketing communities. The winners of the 2022 MM+M Awards show were announced on October 6.

One Show

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, The One Show is one of the world’s most prestigious awards shows in advertising, design, and digital marketing that celebrates excellence in creativity of ideas and quality of execution. Established in 1973 and produced by non-profit organization The One Club for Creativity, The One Show is recognized for the high level of integrity in the event’s judging procedures and processes. The 2023 awards were announced on May 18.