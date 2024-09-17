The Bloc appoints Alessandro Seveso as chief executive officer for Milan office, driving European expansion

NEW YORK, September 17, 2024 – The Bloc, a leading global health-native agency, today announced the promotion of Alessandro Seveso to Chief Executive Officer for The Bloc office in Milan, Italy. The promotion demonstrates The Bloc’s ongoing commitment to growth and innovation in the European health communications market.

Another step in the agency’s growth plan, Seveso’s promotion will strengthen its recent global partnerships and acquisitions, execute excellence with its local clients while nurturing internal talent.

In this newly-created role, Seveso will spearhead expansion efforts in Italy and broader Europe with a focus on reinforcing The Bloc’s unique position in health communications. He will leverage the agency’s behavioral science-based communication platform (BE-COMMS) and creative talent to deliver precision, flexibility, and innovation to clients, further solidifying the company’s role as a leader in the healthcare communications industry.

“Alessandro’s appointment to lead our Milan office marks a transformative phase in our global expansion,” said Jennifer Matthews, President and Global CEO of The Bloc. “His deep understanding of the health ecosystem and proven track record in driving value for our clients make him an ideal leader to expand our European presence.”

Seveso plans to address key industry challenges, including pharmaceutical companies’ evolving needs and the integration of data mining and technology in creative processes. He aims to grow The Bloc’s expertise in marketing and medical communications, medical education, market access, and patient engagement.

“The Bloc is poised to be a game-changer in Europe,” Seveso stated. “Our health-native approach, powered by cutting-edge behavioral data analytics, enables us to deliver strategic and creative solutions. I’m honored to be part of a team that is a leader in creating the next generation of healthcare communication as we expand.”

Under Seveso’s leadership, The Bloc Milan office, which has grown to nearly 100 people, will focus on strengthening its structure and nurturing talent to drive strategic thinking and operational excellence, and efficiency.

About The Bloc

The Bloc is the only true global health-native agency uniquely offering the most effective behavioral-based communications platform, BE-COMMs, for global health marketing and medical communications. Celebrating 24 years of excellence, The Bloc is the most-awarded privately owned health creative agency. Its unique and innovative approach integrates local knowledge with data-driven behavioral science, embodied in the BE-COMMs platform, to enhance global strategies, creative impact, customer engagement, and successful outcomes.

Source: The Bloc