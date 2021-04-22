The Bloc Signs On With Working For Women To Help Elevate Underserved Women To Economic Independence

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In a move to help underserved women join the workforce and to strengthen the impact of its employee volunteer efforts, The Bloc has joined the business community of Working for Women (W4W).

As the newest W4W member, The Bloc will contribute business resources in dollars and skills in support of W4W nonprofit partners. The Bloc’s employees will have the opportunity to directly engage with W4W-selected nonprofits, through a tailored hands-on volunteer program designed to deliver a triple win – for The Bloc and it’s team, the nonprofits and the women they serve, and for the collective good of women and families across the country.

“This new partnership with W4W aligns with our company’s core mission: be great to do good. We’ve already demonstrated our commitment to improving the lives of women through our work with Dignity Period and EmpowHer NY. Our membership to W4W will only further that commitment,” said Jennifer Matthews, CEO at The Bloc.

“With a spotlight on the advancement of women coming from many directions, we want to make sure to include women too often overlooked – those who need a lift just to get into the workforce,” said Beth Bengtson, Working for Women founder and CEO. “We believe businesses can be a force for social good and are looking for more businesses like The Bloc to join our efforts to help elevate all women to economic independence.”

“It’s always been a career goal of mine to boost women in the workplace,” said Barbara LePetri, Chief Scientific Officer at The Bloc. “As the liaison to W4W at The Bloc, I’ll be helping The Bloc make an impact for women through great nonprofits across the country.”

Working for Women’s (W4W) purpose is to elevate underserved women to economic independence by transforming the way businesses support and enrich nonprofits working for women. W4W builds purposeful partnerships between businesses committed to affecting social change for women with nonprofits focused on supporting underserved women in the workforce. Through the W4W model, businesses give back better by providing financial and skill-based contributions to expand the capacity of their nonprofit partners. W4W is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Visit www.workingforwomen.org to learn more and get involved.

About The Bloc:

The Bloc is a leading independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 21 years in 2021, The Bloc delivers comprehensive multichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The BlocPartners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc’s work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com .

For more information, contact :

Marjorie McCord, (845) 417-8253, [email protected]

Joseph Milholland, [email protected]

SOURCE The Bloc

