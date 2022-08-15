The digital secret to launch success in rare disease

By Chris Mutz

Many pharmaceutical companies are now focused on developing life-changing treatments for the 400 million patients affected by rare diseases. Biopharmas in rare disease have significant hurdles in finding, educating, and engaging these niche patient populations and healthcare professionals (HCPs). For commercial teams in this space, a deeper understanding of the patient journey is key to getting medicines to patients efficiently.

Challenges include frequent patient misdiagnoses, limited visibility into specialty pharmacy fulfillment, and a lack of awareness about rare disease symptoms and treatments. To navigate these complex launch dynamics with agility, new rare disease entrants require a digital-first commercial model and an intentional, data-driven understanding of the patient journey.

Making the shift from generics to branded rare disease therapeutics

With all of this in mind, we recently decided to build on ANI Pharmaceuticals’ years of success with generics, established brands, and contract development and manufacturing to launch our first patented, branded rare disease therapeutic. In preparation for FDA approval, which we received in November 2021, we recruited leaders with deep industry expertise to launch our rare disease business unit and quickly built a solid digital foundation to support our January 2022 launch.

Since we were new to commercializing a branded therapeutic, we started from the ground floor. This required us to establish a specialized sales force and implement the right technology, systems, and data to empower them in a matter of months. Our first step was to build knowledge about different patient segments, therapeutic areas, and HCP customers. We then prioritized each segment carefully, so our teams could efficiently deliver relevant messaging through the right channels.

Uncovering the layers of a complex patient journey

While setting the stage for digital transformation, we also had to navigate complex and varied patient journeys. For those with rare autoimmune diseases, it can take years for someone to reach the treatment and monitoring stage. To intervene early and speed the path to treatment, it’s critical to understand which scenarios most often lead to a proper diagnosis. Since predictors evolve in real time, companies need diverse data sources and an iterative analytical approach that can help identify new specialists and deliver actionable insights that help educate them.

Using a common set of facts and trends based on real-world scenarios, rather than anecdotal information from the field alone, end-to-end patient data helps us map the most typical path of treatment for those with rare forms of autoimmune conditions. Combined with longitudinal prescription and claims information, aggregated patient data supports market landscape analysis, a better understanding of the patient journey, and more effective launch strategies — such as field-force sizing or customer profiling and segmentation.

Cultivating agile digital engagement

No matter how much data we analyze, its full value is in pulling key insights into our data warehouse to inform timely decision-making. At ANI, a common data architecture pushes useful intelligence across our full suite of commercial software from Veeva — from analytics to digital content to multichannel engagement platforms. Along with best practices recommendations from Veeva’s business consulting experts, this visibility gives the entire organization confidence that our team is engaging with the right audiences.

Field teams have a single view of each HCP directly in Veeva CRM, including all engagement with our medical and sales reps, and any participation in scientific congresses and social media. Field team members can also see which doctors have appropriate high-risk patient visits, and what those HCPs tend to prescribe. With this insight, they can tailor interactions with precision and deliver the most relevant information to our customers through approved messaging. A digital-first foundation also provides the flexibility we need to execute an integrated omnichannel strategy across various touchpoints, modular content assets, and events — so HCPs can connect with our brand anytime, anywhere – and better support patients.

Maximizing brand impact at launch and beyond

Early in a launch, measuring the real-time impact of each channel is especially helpful. By feeding field engagement metrics right into leadership dashboards, we can track what’s happening in the field and adjust strategies or realign territories as needed. For example, we quickly achieved 30 percent click-through rates on ANI’s email communications to HCPs — helping ensure that our reps maintain connections between in-person meetings and setting a benchmark for high-impact field engagement.

At ANI, another important aspect of post-launch commercialization is supporting patients once their physician prescribes our therapy. We also developed a portal where patients can access injection training, commercial copay support, reimbursement assistance for eligible patients, and additional educational information.

Steps to achieving a fully digital launch

During our first rare disease product launch, we drove insights and efficiency right out of the gate, implementing several best practices. Top learnings for lean commercial teams include the following.

Plan carefully and prioritize ruthlessly. When just starting out, stay focused on implementing the minimal viable product your team needs to operate. Leverage standard workflows and best practices and take each phase of the launch one step at a time delivering all of the core data and software features your field teams require. This allows you to quickly grow adoption and demonstrate success before methodically moving on to prioritize the next capability your team requires. Prepare to scale. Once you set a solid foundation and drive execution, be sure to set the wheels in motion for future growth. As you add more advanced functionality, such as custom workflows, keep an eye on the mid- and long-term infrastructure your company will need to scale and grow. This is critical to advancing business maturity and adapting to evolving HCP and patient educational needs. Create a single source of information. In the scramble to prepare for a first launch, emerging biotechs often forget the importance of a common data architecture for harmonized insights. It is crucial for your teams to share intelligence about the patient journey so they can deliver a unified customer experience.

For growing teams getting ready to launch in rare disease, being patient-centric, agile, data-driven, and efficient should be core to your go-to-market strategy. By leveraging a seamless flow of data and insights to identify key patient groups and their healthcare providers, sales, medical, and marketing teams are better equipped to engage with HCPs at the optimal moment, so patients get matched with the right therapy faster. Embracing a digital-first strategy is helping our field teams create more meaningful connections and will empower leaner companies to operate at the highest

levels.