The Future of Cancer Tech: The Most High-Tech Cancer Hospitals in the U.S.

Technology has given us the ability to perform tasks with more precision and automation, so we’ve gotten to a point which is difficult to live without. It has also helped us improve healthcare and address the dangers of cancer. Technology advancements together with medical professionals has given us hope in the fight against cancer.

Although it’s difficult, when faced with a cancer diagnosis, it’s important to find the best health care facility to receive treatment. Improving the future of cancer tech, here are some of the most high-tech cancer hospitals in America:

1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Containing over 19,000 employees that focus on cancer care, the MD Anderson Cancer Center is located in Houston, TX. Home to the Innovation Center, this high-tech hospital is the future of research and it has a global decision support platform that is powered through cognitive computing, called Oncology Expert Advisor.

2. Mayo Clinic

Located in Rochester, MN, the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center treats over 100,000 cancer patients every year. They were pioneers in using electronic health records to improve patient care and research. Now their newstes innovation is a platform that augments human decision making, the Remote Diagnostics and Management Platform.

3. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Established in 1947 and located in Boston, MA, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute collaborates with the Harvard Cancer Center to provide the best care. Also named the No. 2 pediatric cancer program in the country, the Dana-Farber institute is exploring a technology-enhanced lung cancer gene as well as a human antibody engineering platform.

4. Johns Hopkins

For almost 50 years, the Johns Hopkins Center has been a leader in improving understanding of cancer mechanisms, as well as developing new methods of cancer treatment. Located in Baltimore, MD, their software is revolutionizing cancer care by shrinking the processing time for profiling gene mutations in DNA down from 15 to 3 days.

5. Cleveland Clinic

Located in Cleveland, OH and celebrating its centennial year, the Cleveland Clinic just announced a 10-year partnership with IBM to create the Discovery Accelerator. This accelerator will combine AI and quantum computing to advance research to help with cancer care. They also host an annual Medical Innovation summit that brings together speakers and leaders from health organizations to help innovate the health care system.

If you want to find out about other high-tech cancer hospitals and learn about the future of cancer tech, you can check out this infographic by The Mesothelioma Center below.