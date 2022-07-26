The Galien Foundation Announces 2022 Prix Galien USA Nominees in “Best Biotechnology Product,” “Best Pharmaceutical Agent” and “Best Medical Technology” Categories
— Winners to be Recognized by Committee of Distinguished Scientific Leaders on October 27, 2022, at the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony in New York City
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, today announced the 2022 Prix Galien USA Award nominees for “Best Biotechnology Product,” “Best Pharmaceutical Agent,” and “Best Medical Technology.” Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 27, 2022, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
The 2022 Prix Galien USA nominees include products evaluated in the following categories: “Best Biotechnology Product” – 22 nominees; “Best Pharmaceutical Agent” – 33 nominees; and “Best Medical Technology” – 24 nominees.
To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to improve human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection, only science and health impact.
Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)
|
Albireo Pharma, Inc.
|
Bylvay®
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|
GIVLAARI®
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|
OXLUMO®
|
Amgen Inc.
|
EVENITY® (romosozumab-aqqg)
|
argenx
|
VYVGART®
|
AstraZeneca & Daiichi Sankyo Co.
|
ENHERTU®
|
BeiGene
|
Brukinsa®
|
Bristol Myers Squibb
|
Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel)
|
ChemoCentryx, Inc.
|
TAVNEOS® (avacopan)
|
Genentech, a member of the Roche Group
|
Polivy®
|
GSK
|
BLENREP® (belantamab mafodotin-blmf)
|
Horizon Therapeutics
|
TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw)
|
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
|
Rylaze®
|
Merck & Co., Inc
|
VAXNEUVANCE
|
Novartis Gene Therapies
|
Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi)
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
PREVNAR 20™
|
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Evkeeza®
|
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
Inmazeb™ (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn)
|
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi
|
Dupixent® (dupilumab)
|
Sanofi
|
Cablivi®
|
VBI Vaccines Inc.
|
PreHevbrio™
|
XVIVO Perfusion
|
XPS with STEEN Solution
Best Pharmaceutical Agent (Nominees)
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
RINVOQ®
|
Alkermes, Inc
|
LYBALVI®
|
Amgen Inc.
|
LUMAKRAS®
|
Astellas Pharma Inc.
|
XOSPATA®
|
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
LUPKYNIS®
|
Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
|
Nurtec® ODT
|
Blueprint Medicines
|
AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib)
|
Blueprint Medicines
|
GAVRETO® (pralsetinib)
|
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
|
QINLOCK®
|
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc.
|
ELYXYB™
|
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
ZOKINVY®
|
Eli Lilly and Company
|
Olumiant®
|
Epizyme Inc.
|
TAZVERIK®
|
Genentech, a member of the Roche Group
|
Rozlytrek
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
VEKLURY® (remdesivir)
|
Incyte Corp.
|
Pemazyre® (pemigatinib)
|
Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
JORNAY PM®
|
Janssen
|
RYBREVANT®
|
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.
|
XPOVIO®
|
Mayne Pharma
|
Nextstellis® (drospirenone and estetrol tablets) 3 mg/14.2 mg
|
Merck & Co., Inc
|
VERQUVO®
|
Merck & Co., Inc
|
WELIREG
|
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution
|
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
|
Myfembree®
|
Myovant Sciences, Inc.
|
ORGOVYX™ (relugolix)
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
Adakveo®
|
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
|
PIQRAY®
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
Braftovi® Mektovi®
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
Cibinqo®
|
Seagen Inc.
|
TUKYSA® (tucatinib)
|
Servier Pharmaceuticals
|
ASPARLAS®
|
Servier Pharmaceuticals
|
TIBSOVO®
|
ViiV Healthcare
|
Apretude (cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension)
Best Medical Technology (Nominees)
|
Alcon
|
AcrySof™ IQ Vivity™ Extended Vision Intraocular Lens (IOL)
|
Bausch + Lomb
|
XIPERE®
|
Boston Scientific | Baylis Medical
|
VersaCross Transseptal Platform
|
BD
|
PureWick™ Female External Catheter / PureWick Urine Collection System
|
BD
|
Venovo™ Venous Stent System
|
Boston Scientific
|
ELUVIA™ Drug-Eluting Vascular Stent System
|
Boston Scientific
|
SpaceOAR VUE™ Hydrogel
|
Cala Health
|
Cala Trio™
|
CVRx®
|
Barostim™
|
Edwards Lifesciences
|
Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve System with Alterra Adaptive Prestent
|
Flosonics Medical Inc.
|
FloPatch (catalog #FP120)
|
GT Medical Technologies, Inc.
|
GammaTile®
|
Guardant Health
|
Guardant360 CDx
|
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
Trudhesa®
|
Lantheus
|
PYLARIFY® injection and PYLARIFY AI™
|
LifeVac
|
LifeVac, LLC
|
Natera, Inc.
|
Prospera
|
Natera, Inc.
|
Signatera
|
Olympus America Inc.
|
BF-UC190F Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Bronchoscope
|
Organon
|
The Jada® System
|
Outset Medical, Inc.
|
Tablo® Hemodialysis System
|
Standard Bariatrics, Inc.
|
Titan SGS®
|
True Digital Surgery
|
Occipta™
|
Visby Medical, Inc.
|
Visby Medical Sexual Health Click Test
“I am grateful the Prix Galien Awards provide the opportunity to recognize excellence in biopharmaceutical and medical technology innovations that improve the human condition,” said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation. “We look forward to displaying these nominees and all of their accomplishments on center stage during a wonderful celebration.”
The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of 10 renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including two Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.
Prix Galien Awards Committee 2022
Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN
M.D., M.P.H., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Committee Chair
Richard AXEL
M.D., Nobel Laureate, Co-director, The Kavli Institute for Brain Science; Professor, Columbia University Medical Center
Linda BUCK
Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center member; Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington
Laurie GLIMCHER
M.D., President and CEO, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Mary-Claire KING
Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington
Robert S. LANGER
M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cato T. LAURENCIN
M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut
Steven J. LESTER
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator
Michael ROSENBLATT
M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Flagship Pioneering
Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE
Ph.D., President, Stanford University
Elie WIESEL
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam
The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.
The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.
For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.
Follow the Foundation on social media: https://www.facebook.com/GalienFoundation/
https://twitter.com/GalienFdn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-galien-foundation/
Media Contact:
Kara Bradley
Finn Partners [email protected]
646-213-7243
SOURCE The Galien Foundation
Source: PR Newswire