The golden age of biomedical diagnostics is here

By Jonathan Stein, Chief Scientific Officer, Tesis Biosciences

The process clinicians historically have used to determine the best medication for a specific patient relies far more on empirical medicine (that is, broadly informed guesswork, observation and experience) than individualized medicine. Prescription decisions may be made based on what type of profile the patient falls under in terms of age, gender, weight, activity level, and number and type of chronic conditions, but these decisions are based on studies of large populations of patients rather than the unique biochemical individuality of the patient.

Often a patient will have an adverse reaction to a drug or experience no benefits from it. In response, clinicians will engage in a guessing game, adjusting dosages or switching medications altogether until they get a preferred outcome. When it comes to pharmaceuticals, however, trial and error can have tragic results. People die every year of overdoses from prescribed medications, while others are disabled, sometimes permanently.

This inefficient system not only leads to bad health outcomes, but it also results in billions of dollars in wasted spending by our healthcare system each year on drugs that aren’t appropriate or effective for patients. As the costs of healthcare continue to rise, providers and payers increasingly are turning to alternative payment models that reward quality care and effective cost management.

Fortunately, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) based technologies now exists that can show clinicians a patient’s genetic profile, allowing them to know even before prescribing a medicine whether it is a suitable match for (or a potential danger to) a patient. Pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing by this method enables clinicians to determine for each individual patient the optimal drug and dosage based on their genetic profile, rather than engage in an incremental guessing game.

Our unique selves

Every human body is different, even those of identical twins, because some genetic variation (mutations) can and do occur after a twinning event. Each human body has its own genetic profile, which impacts how they respond to certain foods, toxins, and pharmaceuticals. Consider those identical twins: One twin takes an aspirin every day to prevent against heart attack and feels great. The other twin can’t take any aspirin because it gives him severe heartburn. Or worse, he has a specific glucose deficiency with which the acetylsalicylic acid in aspirin interacts to cause hemolytic anemia, a disorder in which red blood cells are destroyed faster than they are produced. Pharmacogenetic testing could reveal that glucose deficiency, preventing a serious and perhaps fatal condition.

Or take people who use statins: One person may have a genetic variant that renders statins ineffective for them. That person could be on a statin for the rest of their life and essentially be immune to it but would tend to benefit from a low-fat diet. Another person could have an entirely different genetic variant and as a result could be on a low-fat diet for the rest of her life without having any impact on her cholesterol levels – but these patients do tend to response well to statin treatment. The immense value of PGx testing is identifying in advance which of these treatments will or won’t be of benefit to the patient.

Uncovering the mysteries within

The huge advantage of pharmacogenomics is you can find out before undergoing a treatment if you’re one of the one in one hundred people or one in 1,000 people who are going to have no response to a treatment which works well for most people. Further, some patients may metabolize slowly, so you don’t want to give them a regular dose of a medication because it’s going to sit around in their system two or three or four times as long. They need smaller doses or they very easily could take too much of a drug, which can be dangerous.

Conversely, women with high metabolism rates using birth control run the risk of getting pregnant if they are on a normal daily dose because the drug leaves their bodies faster. Then there are women who will gain 30 pounds on average when they take a particular type of birth control medication. In either case, it’s a safe bet the patient would benefit from knowing that information in advance.

Pharmacogenetic testing enables patients and providers to realize the benefits of not just precision medicine, but individualized medicine based on a person’s unique genetic makeup. Imagine all the information currently locked inside our bodies suddenly becoming available for clinicians to detect genetic variants that can influence how a patient responds to a drug or treatment. That’s now possible through pharmacogenetic testing.

Beyond benefiting individual patients, pharmacogenetic testing can help transform population health while allowing our healthcare system to drastically reduce spending. Chronic diseases and mental health conditions account for 90% of annual healthcare spending in the U.S. Pharmacogenetic testing could tell clinicians if a patient has a genetic predisposition for heart disease, cancer, or depression. This would provide an opportunity for educational intervention to help patients make lifestyle choices to prevent or delay the onset of such conditions. In addition, PGx testing should increase medication compliance by reducing or eliminating unwanted side effects based on the patient’s genetic profile.

We are entering a golden age of biomedical diagnostics and personalized treatment. The cost of pharmacogenetic testing continues to decline and more insurers are offering coverage for these tests. This will allow clinicians and medical researchers to really drill down into the data to improve patient outcomes and determine in advance what treatment will work best – and which treatments to avoid – for each individual. It’s an exciting time.

About the author

Dr. Stein received his Ph.D. in molecular and cancer genetics and holds a master’s degree in population and biomedical sciences from the University of Texas Health Science Center. He received a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of California, Santa Cruz.