The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) celebrated a milestone 30th anniversary of the annual Woman of the Year event on May 9 in New York City. More than 2,000 industry leaders gathered to recognize this year’s 119 honorees—who join the now more than 1,700 industry champions celebrated by the HBA during the last 30 years.

Sharon Callahan, CEO, TBWA\WorldHealth, and chief client officer, Omnicom Health Group, earned the Woman of the Year recognition. With a 30+ year healthcare marketing career, Callahan is an influential leader who has advocated for the rights of gender parity. Her support for workplace equality is evident within TBWA\WorldHealth, with nearly 60 percent of senior leadership roles held by women.

Peter Anastasiou, executive vice president, head of North America, Lundbeck, was recognized as the HBA Honorable Mentor. At Lundbeck, he has been instrumental in promoting women across the organization, with women now in 54 percent of vice president and above roles.

The Strategic Transformation Achievement Recognition (STAR) was presented to Taren Grom, co-founder and editor-in-chief, PharmaVOICE magazine. For more than a decade, Grom has been a dedicated HBA volunteer serving on the global board of directors, and on multiple committees.

The event also recognized 71 Rising Stars and 45 Luminaries. Nominated by HBA’s corporate partner companies, these women were recognized for their commitment to excellence in the workplace, and their impact as inspiration to other women.

For more information, visit HBAnet.org/awards.