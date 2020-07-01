Smart Practices for Reinsuring Health Plans and Provider Organizations in a World of High-Cost Claims

Date: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Time: 01:00 – 02:00 PM EDT

Duration: 1 hour

REGISTER NOW

The high-cost claims trend is on everyone’s mind. It doesn’t matter if you’re a broker, carrier or policyholder, rising claims impact you, and everyone wants to gain more control of the situation to help ensure positive outcomes. The risks associated with catastrophic claim costs can impact HMOs, health plans and provider organizations on an even larger scale, so the right approach to excess risk coverage is essential to protecting the bottom line of those groups.

The speakers from this webinar will share information on the influence of multimillion-dollar pharmaceutical costs, along with successful cost containment practices demonstrated through case studies of effective intervention. Smart practices for evaluating and managing risk also will be covered to highlight the components of coverage that works.

In this webinar, you will learn more about:

Market and claim trends

Smart practices for managing risk

Implementing strong cost management techniques as claim costs rise

Identifying the right managed care reinsurance protection

Sponsored by