The Medical Advertising Hall of Fame announces its 2023 inductees

November 1, 2022 — The Medical Advertising Hall of Fame (MAHF) has announced its 2023 inductees: Regan Campbell Ward and Lally, McFarland, Pantello leader Maureen (Mo) Regan and Lederle, Euro RSCG Becker and Flaum Navigators exec Sander Flaum.

Over the course of a 30-year career in medical marketing, Regan became one of the industry’s most well-respected leaders – and one of its best-liked. After working as a registered nurse, she entered the business “carrying the bag” as a pharma salesperson. She was connected by one of her nurse friends to Ron Pantello, one of the founders of Lally, McFarland, Pantello, and ultimately became the company’s president. As such, Regan was the first woman to head up a large healthcare agency. During this time, she established the Women’s Healthcare Leadership Forum.

Following her LMP tenure, Regan co-founded Regan Campbell Ward. The company grew to count a wealth of A-list pharma companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim and Gilead Sciences, as clients.

Regan was a member of the inaugural class of MM+M’s Women of Distinction. She was the first female board member at Manhattan College, from which she received her MBA degree. Regan graduated from Molloy College with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Following service in the U.S. Military, Flaum spent 18 years at Lederle Laboratories, rising to the post of marketing director. He shifted over to the agency side of the business in 1988 and became chairman and CEO of Euro RSCG Becker. Over the course of his 16-year tenure at the company, it launched six brands that generated more than $2 billion in revenue. In 2004, Flaum launched Flaum Navigators, a consultancy that pushed clients to embrace innovation in medical marketing and sales.

Flaum received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and his MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He serves on the board of directors of OSU’s College of Arts and Sciences and Fisher College of Business, the James Cancer Center at the OSU Medical Center, and Fairleigh Dickinson’s Silberman College of Business.

At the February awards gala, MAHF will also honor Ron Souza, inducted into the Hall in 2021 but unable to attend last year’s event. He died on June 24.

Souza started in the pharmaceutical business as a staff pharmacist at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Mass., before moving to Connecticut and serving as director of pharmacy, central services and respiratory therapy at the Newington Children’s Hospital. After nine years in hospital pharmacy and administration, he entered the business proper in product manager/marketing director roles at Intra Products, USV/Revlon Pharmaceutical and Endo Laboratories.

But it was in the agency world that he found his true calling, spending nearly two decades at New York-based companies. He started at J. Walter Thompson (becoming VP, account group supervisor in the firm’s medical division, Deltakos Healthcare Agency) and Rolf Werner Rosenthal (president and COO). When RWR was acquired by Ogilvy & Mather Advertising, he rose to the rank of medical division CEO and served as a senior member of the agency’s worldwide management council. Next came a stint leading Barnum Communications – ultimately renamed Barnum & Souza – and then head of his own consultancy, All’s Well. Prior to his retirement, he served as marketing director of a division of the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists.

About the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame: The MAHF was founded in 1996 to preserve the history and heritage of the medical advertising profession as well as to recognize the industry’s most influential and respected forebears. Since then, MAHF has grown that mission to include recognition of past excellence in creative work, creation of educational resources and support of value of diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry.

