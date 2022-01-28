The Pandemic Has Aggravated the Opioid Crisis – Is Biden’s Plan Enough to Combat It?

By Brady Granier, CEO of BioCorRx (OTC: BICX) Subsidiary BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals

The pandemic has undoubtedly altered the way of life for all Americans, but it has also shed light into the bleak statistics that are showing the opioid crisis is even worse than ever before. For the first time in history, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that nearly 100,000 Americans have died from drug overdoses over a 12-month period ending in March 2021, which is a little more than a 30 percent increase from the previous year.

In an effort to combat the thousands of Americans losing their lives to substance abuse, the Biden-Harris administration just announced its integrated Overdose Prevention Strategy which includes four innovative core target areas: primary prevention, harm reduction, evidence-based treatment and recovery support. But are these efforts enough? In this article we’ll explore how harm avoidance and equitable access to treatment can play a meaningful role in reducing the number of opioid-related deaths, and reduce addiction levels overall.

The Opioid Crisis Causes 11 Overdose Deaths Every Hour

The current landscape surrounding the opioid crisis is unfortunately a bleak one. According to the CDC, more than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in just 2020 alone, the highest number on record ever. This number translates to an average of more than 250 deaths each day, or roughly 11 every single hour. Opioids, mainly synthetic opioids (other than methadone), are currently the main driver of drug overdose deaths, with 72.9% of opioid-involved overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids.

Fentanyl was involved in more than 60 percent of those overdose deaths last year. Fentanyl seizures by federal law enforcement inspecting goods and seized from people attempting to enter the United States from abroad shot up over the past 12 months, more than doubling the record-high level confiscated a year earlier. From October 2020 through September 2021, United States Customs and Border Patrol seized 11,201 pounds of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a difficult drug to contain because of its potency at small doses; as the DEA explains, a fatal dose of Fentanyl is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil, and it’s 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. The federal government estimates that one kilogram of fentanyl is equivalent to 500,000 lethal doses, making last year’s seizure equal to 2.5 billion fatal doses blocked from making their way into the country.

The Biden-Harris administration has laid out its pathway to combating the opioid addiction crisis, which includes:

Holding big pharmaceutical companies, executives, and others responsible for their role in triggering the opioid crisis accountable

Making effective prevention, treatment, and recovery services available to all, including through a $125 billion federal investment

Stopping overprescription while improving access to effective and needed pain management

Reforming the criminal justice system so that no one is incarcerated solely for drug use

Stemming the flow of illicit drugs, like fentanyl and heroin, into the United States – especially from China and Mexico

While the plan will hopefully help curtail the flow of illegal drugs from ever reaching the United States, we’d argue that it doesn’t do enough to address the currently addicted people who are going through this crisis every day. Additional avenues experts recommend that are not included in the path are harm reduction measures, social equity, and addressing the stigma of addiction.

Additional Options for Addiction Treatment

Harm Reduction

There is a difference between teaching abstinence and teaching harm reduction, and working to eliminate the cravings for drugs altogether. While abstinence assumes not using is an option for addicts, the chemical reality is much different. Many addicts do not have the option to choose abstinence because of their addiction and inability to access safe detox treatment while weaning themselves off the drug.

Harm reduction instead aims to control safe access to drug use with the goal of eventual abstinence. Eliminating cravings can be done through chemical interventions, like an internal pellet embedded in the stomach which works to reduce the cravings an addict feels and dissolves over time, once the healthy drug-free habit has formed.

It’s important to focus on preventing drug addiction in the first place, and working to treat and eventually help recover those already using. Increasing federal funding for syringe exchange programs and fentanyl test trips will also help reduce dangers.

Social Equity

One aspect to consider in the fight against opioid addiction is the disparity of access to safe treatment and prevention programs. Those with lower incomes often end up in more dire situations with unclean drug use habits and an inability to access therapy and medical treatment.

There are ways to level the playing field, through apps that expand access to those with limited mobility or proximity to support groups, or implants that help address the chemical aspect of addiction and offer a lower barrier to entry through just one medical appointment. Community-based training programs can offer peer support specialists who help make inroads with addicts because they understand the challenges they face on a daily basis.

Reducing the Stigma of Addiction

Addicts face a massive social stigma, which often leads to delays in seeking treatment or lack of access to medical attention. Compassionate care should be the number one goal, and often addicts are treated differently by doctors in the ER than other patients. Funding educational programs to retrain doctors and help them to avoid discrimination will mean more addicts can access fair treatment when they need it.

Positive reinforcement is another way to create meaningful change, and states like California are seeing success with payment programs designed to help addicts get clean and seek detox. People receive an endorphin boost from positive reinforcement and this may help balance out the chemical cravings they face.

Building Upon The Biden-Harris Plan

There are additional options for addiction treatment, and the government would benefit from paying more attention and driving funding toward alternative technologies and medical studies. Removing monetary barriers and authorization issues would allow those who need help now to go to an ER and ask for it. We can’t fix this issue in a silo, and it requires cooperation from doctors, nurses, insurance companies, and the federal government.

Another option is Naltrexone, cousin of Naloxone, a compound that initially received pushback in the 1980’s because it was a competitor to methadone. Naltrexone can help an addicted person get clean, but it may not be the right solution for all. People who are using Naltrexone are more likely to overdose if they are detoxed and relapse, and a study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse found that the relapse rate for those with substance abuse issues ranges from 40 to 60 percent.

In addition to American deaths, there is an added layer of pain and suffering alongside the opioid crisis, with families and addicts suffering every day in silence. That’s why pairing chemical detox processes with therapy and harm avoidance strategies can help create lasting healthy habits and break the cycle of addiction, lowering overdose rates and improving the quality of life for previously addicted people.

Brady Granier Biography:

Brady Granier, CEO & Director of BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, has led a team in the creation of a unique implantable naltrexone pellet for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) called BICX104 that is set to revolutionize the future of addiction recovery medicine and healthcare. His team just received IND approval from the FDA to move forward into human trials for this pellet and also just received an extension on its National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institute of Health (NIH), grant for $3.5 million. Before joining BioCorRx, Granier was a nurse who specialized in critical care areas such as ER/ICU/CCU and CICU. He also moonlighted as a home health nurse, critical care air transport nurse, and TV studio set medic.