The rise of the consumer

, ,

There’s been an increasing transition of responsibility of health onto the consumer. How are consumers taking on this responsibility, and how can we support them? How can we ensure that HCPs are still involved in the decision making process?

At the 2023 Manny Awards ConcentricLife leaders Jennifer Brekke, founder and president, and Michael Austin, chief experience officer, and Med Ad News Marketer on the Rise honoree Michael Mazza, senior director, consumer marketing at Horizon Therapeutics dive into the topic of the rise of the consumer with Med Ad News Director of Content Maria Fontanazza.

 

 

/by
You might also like
Healthcare Communications Agencies/Networks Report 2022: Back in black (tie) again
Jay Carter, AbelsonTaylor Med Ad News Recognizes Healthcare Communications Excellence At The 33rd Annual Manny Awards, Honors Industry Person Of The Year Jay Carter
2023 Manny Awards 34th Annual Manny Awards – Views from the evening
Manny 2023 Med Ad News announces winners of 34th annual Manny Awards
2020 Manny Awards, virtual red carpet 2020 Med Ad News Manny Awards Virtual Red Carpet
MedAdvocates 2023 34th Annual Manny Awards: Meet the 2023 MedAdvocate jury
Michael Mazza, Horizon Therapeutics Med Ad News 2023 Marketer on the Rise: Michael Mazza
COVID Test As the pandemic wanes