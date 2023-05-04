There’s been an increasing transition of responsibility of health onto the consumer. How are consumers taking on this responsibility, and how can we support them? How can we ensure that HCPs are still involved in the decision making process?

At the 2023 Manny Awards ConcentricLife leaders Jennifer Brekke, founder and president, and Michael Austin, chief experience officer, and Med Ad News Marketer on the Rise honoree Michael Mazza, senior director, consumer marketing at Horizon Therapeutics dive into the topic of the rise of the consumer with Med Ad News Director of Content Maria Fontanazza.