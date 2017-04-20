The marketplace is changing. It has become cliché to say it. In fact, for years the healthcare market access space has been under pressure to evolve, grow, and reinvent itself—all while digging in its heels and clinging to a vanishing status quo.

For years payers have been trying to control pharmacy spend. Utilization management and formulary placement both aimed to conserve healthcare dollars while managing the healthcare product delivered to an acceptable level. Once upon a time, the pharma-payer dynamic was not much more than a pharmacy director and an account manager discussing price, discounts, and contracting. But now things are actually changing.

There is a confluence of issues that is forcing our industry to reinvent itself.

Issue 1: New products enter the system in a constant flow.

The industry has averaged 31 new product launches each year for the last 10 years. More than ever, those products are specialized, targeted, and expensive. In 2018, 34 of 59 novel drugs (58%) approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were indicated to treat rare or “orphan” diseases that affect 200,000 or fewer Americans, which has increased from 39% in 2017.1,2 Every one of those new entries brings a significant price tag. That isn’t going to change. The industry’s pipelines have specialized in specialization: CAR T-cell and personalized medicine products dominate the forecasts. Among them are many amazing new treatments in oncology, chronic and acute infection, asthma, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and mood disorders. All of them can advance the care we can offer patients, but always with a hefty, branded price tag.

Issue 2: More products are taking the premium fast lanes to approval.

Bowing to pressure from the public, the FDA and the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) have provided an increasing number of products with expedited approval. In 2018, 43 of the 59 new drug approvals were designated in 1 or more of the expediated categories—Fast Track, Breakthrough, Priority Review, and/or Accelerated Approval.1 But frequently, these products come to market with less than pristine clinical data. That leaves payers grappling with whether or not to approve products whose benefits are sometimes poorly defined. Payers who are responsible for managing limited pharmacy dollars don’t share the public’s cavalier “try anything, try everything” attitude toward new medicines, and are placing significant utilization management policies on products that once enjoyed a clear path to coverage. Expedited pathways can deliver treatments to people in need more quickly, but as more and more candidates use those pathways, the pressure on payers to reduce new spending intensifies. Often, that leaves no clear path to access.

Issue 3: Payers are using more tools to control formulary access and usage.

With advanced logistics, information, and new analytical capabilities available to them, payers have the resources to help them scrutinize, control, and prefer products on their formularies in ways that weren’t possible even just 5 years ago. We particularly see impact in the medical benefit. Historically, very few plans had the ability to manage utilization within the medical benefit. Now prior authorizations, step edits, and increased out-of-pocket requirements are becoming more and more the norm. This is significant because of the specialty product nature of so many of the new products entering the market.

Of the top 15 drugs in the United States for 2017, 9 were medical benefit buy-and-bill products. Looking ahead, a significant number of orphan drugs and new targeted therapies will be covered under the medical benefit. Payers have long struggled to exert control here, but recent advances in data technology and the advent of specialty pharmacy providers makes managing these products easier now. As such, payers have become the most influential decision-maker when it comes to product availability.

Payers have always been cost minimizers, so the current environment, with a horizon dominated by specialized products that are expected to be priced at a premium, has them very nervous. There are 144 investigational trials for CAR T-cell therapies currently active in the United States.4 To payers, those numbers are overwhelming—and alarming. They say it doesn’t matter how important or beneficial these therapies are; there simply isn’t enough money to pay for approximately 100 new treatments when each is exceeding $400,000.

Issue 4: Customers are harder to reach.

There are too many payers to call on them all, so all of pharma prioritizes the most influential ones. The competition for their time is intense. Access to formulary decision-makers has been waning over time as a result of the sheer number of people trying to call on them as well as the increased demands of their jobs. Remember, in the physician space, we compete with other manufacturers within a particular therapeutic class for time with specialists; with payers, we compete with all of pharma. This is complicated by the matrixed nature of payer decision-making—there are many stakeholders within the payer customer’s organization and each might perceive value in different ways.

Issue 5: The payer community does not trust manufacturers.

Access issues are compounded payer distrust of manufacturer data and the information provided.

“For long-term change, companies need to, rethink the way they measure, drive and communicate the value they create.” — Journal of Medical Marketing. 2014;7(4):303-307.

Relationships alone cannot drive success. Payers must perceive value from the company to get a seat at the table. Manufacturers must cut through the market noise and become partners offering credible information that can aid in the decision-making process, not just salespeople with a branded message. It is one of the most challenging marketing environments in which to find success because customers are being engaged who frequently don’t want to meet with or hear from manufacturers, and when they do, they distrust the information manufacturers provide and are frequently predetermined to say “no.”

To be effective in this environment, we must create market access communications that are data-driven, transparent, and in tune with the needs of our customers. Account managers must be valuable, credible, and extend the reach of the company’s brand to all potential stakeholders.

Issue 6: Mergers and consolidation in the healthcare industry raise the stakes.

The shift from volume- to value-based care, the exploration of ways to manage population health, and the increasing influence of consumerism have challenged healthcare stakeholders to improve care delivery by reducing clinical variation while increasing access to capital. As a result, consolidation has become a defining factor in healthcare business models.5

Hospital and health system consolidation is poised to reshape the healthcare delivery system landscape. Larger, more diverse organizations that span the continuum of care will exert new pressures: Collective bargaining, the ability to control prescribing behavior, and the leveraging of contracts and 340b pricing will shape the institutional customer of the future.

Independent physician practices are becoming less prevalent as healthcare’s transition from fee-for-service to value-based care gains steam. In order to measure star ratings and health outcomes, system and data requirements will require integrated electronic medical records (EMRs) and blockchain technologies that are best suited to large integrated organizations.

The payer sector will remain highly consolidated for the foreseeable future, regardless of the decision on proposed mergers between 4 of the 5 largest health insurers. The current top 8 payers cover approximately 75% of the managed commercial lives in the United States. It is important to realize, though, that from a strictly pragmatic perspective, coverage is effectively local. The Blue Program for each state is a top 5 payer. Even when you analyze the largest commercial plans, data ranking analyses show that Cigna and Aetna have a larger impact on prescribing, as they are both a top 5 payer in many more metropolitan statistical areas than UnitedHealthcare.6

New value-based payment systems and an increased emphasis on price transparency may motivate merging organizations to pass along their savings or reinvest in increasing quality measures. The Medicare star ratings program is driving behavior for many payer and hospital systems. And many are leaving Medicare dollars on the table because they lack the data analytics sophistication to anticipate behavioral changes needed and then implement them. Capabilities in this area will drive performance more positively.

Issue 7: The government is seeking to score points by coming after pharma.

The White House has made it a public goal to visibly make efforts to lower drug prices. Among some of the tactics proposed are:

Pricing freezes/reductions and transparency

Elimination of the “middle man” and rebates

Increase of generic and biosimilar competition

Greater price transparency

Transition of expensive Medicare Part B drugs to Medicare Part D7

Some of these issues are just a restating of plans already in play and some are just vilification. Regardless of how this all shakes out, it is obvious that the only way to credibly weather this storm is through data-driven, transparent value proposition development. We need to define the benefit and cost impact of our products, and our companies, and to tell that story proactively to critical stakeholder advocates through a strategic payer public relations campaign.

All of these issues are challenging marketers in ways they have never been challenged before. To be good at Market Access marketing requires a robust depth of industry and business knowledge as well as clinical and HEOR capabilities. To be credible, you must understand the math. Being aware of where the market is going, and understanding the implications for brands is how we can add value, and ultimately, help sick people have access to the treatments they need.

