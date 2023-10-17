Thermo Fisher Scientific to buy Olink in $3.1 billion deal

Thermo Fisher Scientific to buy Olink in $3.1 billion deal

Oct 17 (Reuters) – Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.N) said on Tuesday it would acquire Olink Holding AB (OLK.O) in a deal valued at $3.1 billion as the U.S. medical equipment maker seeks to boost its life sciences portfolio that helps in drug discovery.

Thermo Fisher said it would pay the Sweden-based provider of protein analysis products $26.00 per common share in cash.

The deal, expected to be completed by mid-2024, represents a premium of about 74% to Olink’s closing price on Monday.

Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shilpi Majumdar

Source: Reuters

