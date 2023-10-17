https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/ThermoFisher.jpg 4000 6000 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2023-10-17 09:10:582023-10-17 09:35:20Thermo Fisher Scientific to buy Olink in $3.1 billion deal
Thermo Fisher Scientific to buy Olink in $3.1 billion deal
Oct 17 (Reuters) – Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO.N) said on Tuesday it would acquire Olink Holding AB (OLK.O) in a deal valued at $3.1 billion as the U.S. medical equipment maker seeks to boost its life sciences portfolio that helps in drug discovery.
Thermo Fisher said it would pay the Sweden-based provider of protein analysis products $26.00 per common share in cash.
The deal, expected to be completed by mid-2024, represents a premium of about 74% to Olink’s closing price on Monday.
Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shilpi Majumdar
Source: Reuters