https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Novartis-Scemblix-Shines-at-ASH-While-Sandoz-Rumors-Swirl-BioSpace-12-13-21.jpeg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-04-12 11:44:33 2022-04-12 11:45:43 "Thousands of jobs" reportedly on the block as Novartis restructures