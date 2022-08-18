Three agencies land on Inc. 5000 list

Three healthcare agencies have once again found themselves on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022 – CrowdPharm; Peregrine Market Access; and Rare Patient Voice. The Inc. 5000 ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

CrowdPharm, an independent full-service agency whose proprietary technology fuels one of the largest global healthcare talent networks anywhere, says Inc. magazine has ranked the agency at No. 134. In 2021, CrowdPharm was ranked No. 787 on the list.

“This is such an accomplishment because this recognition is broad, extending beyond the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry we primarily work in and celebrates companies across the spectrum in the United States,” says Steve Bernstein, CrowdPharm partner.

Founded in 2017, CrowdPharm executives say the agency offers something no one else in healthcare marketing has provided to clients and brands before – 4,300+ global on-demand specialists across 110 countries ready to deliver compelling brand communications in healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical marketing. “Matching talent to task is central to CrowdPharm’s approach,” management says. “The agency’s expertise runs deep with global talent in every therapeutic. area and skill set. For example, if a client needs experience in antibiotics, the network has 559 professionals with this expertise. Same with cardiovascular (645), epilepsy (225), immunology (411), and oncology (527). From brand strategists and graphic designers to MDs and PhDs, the agency customizes teams that scale to client needs by linking their full-time talent with handpicked members from their global network.”

“One of the many reasons the agency is growing is our unique approach to delivering the highest quality of work to our clients. We provide access to the brightest minds around the world who are ready to address client needs through flexible and cost-effective solutions,” says Mike Myers, CrowdPharm managing director and partner. “And Steve and I want to thank our awesome team, who have built a culture we are proud to live by and are valued by our amazing clients for helping CrowdPharm earn this recognition.”

In May, CrowdPharm was also ranked by Inc. as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces.

Peregrine Market Access, a leading consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, ranks as No. 710 on the list. The agency made its debut on the Inc. 5000 in 2021 when Peregrine ranked No. 589.

“The success of Peregrine Market Access is firmly rooted in our mission to redefine the way healthcare is valued in America and made possible by our exceptional team,” says John Guarino, president and founder of Peregrine Market Access. “We dedicate this tremendous accolade to the late Dr. Jim Mittler, who was a beloved partner and medical director at Peregrine, and we’re super excited for what lies ahead for this incredible company.”

Also ranking on the list for the second year in a row is Rare Patient Voice, at No. 3,981. Founded in 2013, Rare Patient Voice is the leading recruitment firm connecting patients and caregivers with paid opportunities to make their voices heard through all types of research.

“Our mission at Rare Patient Voice is to help patients and caregivers share their opinions and experiences with researchers and companies working on life-changing innovations. When I launched RPV in 2013, I had no idea the reception this simple idea would receive,” says Wes Michael, president and founder of Rare Patient Voice. “Since then, we’ve grown to a community of over 100,000 across more than 700 rare and non-rare diseases, and expanded to nine countries and counting. This is our second year being recognized by Inc., and this honor reinforces the fact that the patient voice is being requested and heard by researchers and pharma companies, which is truly gratifying.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.