Tim Jones joins Klick Health in London as independent global agency bolsters creative powerhouse

TORONTO & LONDON – January 4, 2024 – Klick Health today announced that 20-time Cannes Lions and 44-time Clio awards recipient Tim Jones has joined the independent agency to lead its London-based creative team as Executive Creative Director. The move marks Jones’ return to the UK and further underscores Klick’s rise as a creative powerhouse on the global advertising awards stage.

Klick’s Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy said, “We are ecstatic to welcome Tim to Klick Health as we continue to build our creative dream team and bring to life brow-raising, results-driven campaigns that our clients love and which enhance health outcomes. We’re also thrilled that this move to lead our EMEA creative team enables Tim to return home to his family in London. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Jones, who lives by three simple words (‘Don’t. Be. Boring.’), said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Klick as its creative leader in the UK. The work that Klick is doing and the innovations that they are pioneering bring this rebellious creative soul of mine so much joy. With Rich at our helm, and so many incredibly talented people globally, Klick is, without a doubt, the agency to watch.”

‘Don’t. Be. Boring.’

He joins Klick following senior creative roles at large health agencies in New York, working across many brands and therapeutic areas over the past five years. Most recently, Jones served as Chief Creative Officer, Pharma at Grey Group and EVP, Executive Creative Director at McCann Health New York. Previously, he was Creative Director at Havas Lynx Europe in Manchester.

Jones and his teams have created groundbreaking work, including “The Most Beautiful Sound” campaign for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which captured the sound of real cancer cells dying; and “The Unfinished Votes” for Change the Ref, which used AI to encourage young voter registration in support of gun-safety measures. Before turning his focus to health, he spent the early part of his career working in the CPG sector on iconic South African brands like Castle Milk Stout, Nederburg Wines, Liqui-Fruit, and Yardley.

His work has earned worldwide acclaim, with top honors that include 20 Cannes Lions, 44 Clios (including a Grand Prix), 31 LIAs (including a Grand Prix), one Grandy and three Gold ANDY’s, and eight One Show pencils (including Best in Show). His creative contributions helped two agencies win Cannes Lions “Health Agency of the Year.”