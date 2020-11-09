TLD Group Webinar – American Healthcare in 2021: What Should Providers, Patients, & Citizens Expect?

Thursday, December 3rd from 12:00 to 1:30 PM EDT

Join this webinar for a compelling presentation from TLD Group Advisor and Senior Consultant Dr. Kent Bottles who will discuss American Healthcare in 2021: What Should Providers, Patients, & Citizens Expect?

What will happen to healthcare in the United States in the midst of the chaos of the election; the Supreme Court deciding whether the ACA is unconstitutional; and, the coronavirus on the rise? No one knows for sure, but Dr. Kent Bottles certainly has his opinions and will provide them by looking into his crystal ball and analyzing perspectives from key opinion leaders in the field. As Kent likes to quote, “Prediction is very difficult, especially if it’s about the future” (Nobel Physics laureate Nils Bohr) and “It is far better to foresee even without certainty than not to foresee at all” (Henri Poincare). Join us for this lively webinar where we will:

1. Understand how the ACA will change in 2021.

2. Discuss how the COVID-19 crisis will transform healthcare and society in the future.

3. Analyze how the new Congress will legislate in the healthcare arena.

4. Explore how the new political landscape will affect hospitals, doctors, patients, and pharmaceutical companies.

About the Presenter:

Dr. Kent Bottles, MD

Developing strategies and tactics to successfully engage physicians in quality, leadership, payment reform, and change management has been the focus of Dr. Bottles’ work for over 35 years. He has extensive expertise in federal, state, and local healthcare delivery system reform. Dr. Bottles currently teaches health care policy and payment reform to graduate students pursuing their Master of Science in Health Policy, Applied Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Public Health, and Healthcare Quality and Safety at The Thomas Jefferson School of Population Health in Philadelphia. Dr. Bottles delivers 50 keynotes a year on topics ranging from: Digital Medicine, The Science of Positive Psychology, Social Media, Change Management, Leadership for Chaotic Times, Big Data vs. Tiny Data, The Doctor/Patient Relationship for the 21st Century, and Activation and Engagement of the e-Patient.

Dr. Bottles currently serves as a TLD Group Advisory Board member and has held a number of physician executive positions over the course of his career, including Tenured Professor at the University of Iowa and Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, Assistant Dean for Grand Rapids at MSU, Chief Medical Officer of the Iowa Health Science, President and CEO of the Institute for Clinical Systems Improvement in Minneapolis, President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center in Michigan, Chief Knowledge Officer and President of the Genomics Repository for a bio-tech startup, and Chief Medical Officer for a medical communications startup.