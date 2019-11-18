BioSpace’s Biotech Bay Hotbed includes biotech and biopharmaceutical companies that are located in San Francisco and Northern California. The companies listed below are the top ten companies headquartered in Biotech Bay based on 2018 revenue. Unless otherwise noted, all data was retrieved from Marketline.

1. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Headquarters: Foster City, CA

2018 revenue: $22,127 billion

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: -15.24%

Ticker Symbol: GILD [NASD]

Gilead Technologies is a biopharmaceutical company that develops drugs for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, cancer and several other conditions. It has numerous products on the market, including Atripla and Truvada for the treatment of HIV/AIDS, and Zydelig and Yescarta for treatment of different types of cancers. In their management overview, they describe the company as “a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need.” For 2018, the company reported an overall profit of $5.5 billion.

2. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Headquarters: San Rafael, CA

2018 revenue: $1,491 billion

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: 13.47%

Ticker Symbol: BMRN [NASD]

BioMarin is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for various different conditions. The company has several products on the market, including Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU), and Vimizin for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IVA). Kuven and Vimizin accounted for over 64% of BioMarin’s 2017 revenue. The company recently received FDA approval for Brineura, a drug to treat achondroplasia, the leading cause of dwarfism. According to the company statement, BioMarin is a “company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. We select product candidates for diseases and conditions that represent a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a significant benefit over existing products. In spite of their significant revenue, BioMarin reported an overall loss of $-77 million for 2018.

3. Nektar Therapeutics

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

2018 revenue: $1,193 billion

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: 287.34%

Ticker Symbol: NKTR [NASD]

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases and chronic pain. The company’s primary source of income comes from a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for NKTR-214, an immune-oncology drug currently in development. Nektar also collects royalties for two other drug collaborations, Movantik and Moventig (with AstraZeneca), and Adynovate (with Baxalta). Nektar Technologies is focused on drug development only. According to their corporate strategy, Nektar “focuses on developing a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms to improve the benefits of drugs for patients. The company partners with the top biopharmaceutical companies to bring new products to market, to fund further clinical development, manage the global regulatory filing process and market and sell drugs in one or more geographies.” These partnerships are lucrative, allowing Nektar to report an overall profit of $681 million for 2018.