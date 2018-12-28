Top 10 Blogs For Healthcare Marketers In 2018
Our most popular 2018 blogs covered many of these issues. Here’s a quick look.
Data Privacy
Healthcare marketers were hungry for advice on how to avoid being labeled as spam. Then, the passage of new regulations to govern personal data privacy and protection that started in Europe and prompted further action in the U.S. raised the stakes even higher. This reiterated the need for organizations to focus on the quality and integrity of their email lists and deployments to avoid any penalties.
Spam 101: Know the Tricks So You Can Avoid The Traps: From spam traps to flagged emails, the value of working with a trusted partner to ensure your lists pass all of the tests has never been clearer.
Why DMD Clients Don’t Have To Worry About GDPR: The new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) set strict data protection laws in the European Union, illustrating the importance of email compliance and best practices in your deployments.
GDPR: Why DMD Is The Calm In The Storm: As many American companies try to regroup in the wake of GDPR, this calls attention to the fact that DMD has been ahead of the curve in protecting our clients and their email recipients.
The California Consumer Privacy Act Of 2018: American Version Of GDPR: California’s own data privacy act continues the trend toward protecting consumers and is expected to spread to other states, as well. Here’s what you need to know moving forward.
Putting Data Insights to Work
With the increasingly customer-centric focus, healthcare marketers are taking advantage of the latest technologies that provide deeper insights about the healthcare professionals they are targeting.
AIM Technology Earns BPA Worldwide Certification: DMD’s new Audience Identity Manager (AIM) tool underwent a rigorous third-party audit to earn the prestigious BPA Worldwide certification.
Healthcare Recruiters: Do You Know Which Physicians Are Reading Your Job Posts? By identifying your website visitors and the topics they care about, you can make your communication relevant for their needs and interests.
Deliver An Effective Customer Experience: Send HCPs Only Relevant, Timely Emails: When you use AIM to build a physician profile and follow their online journey, can you use the insights to customize your messaging.
Audience Identity Management: Solving The Physician Anonymity Problem: AIM takes the guesswork out of your website metrics by enabling you to identify physician visitors and track their behavior.
Optimizing Engagement
Gaining insight about your audience is only part of the equation. If you send your message to the wrong email address or at the wrong time, your intended recipient will never read it. Optimize engagement by working with a high-quality email list and following open trends.
[Video] How To Know If Your Physician Email List Is Authenticated: It’s unfortunate, but unscrupulous email list vendors have no problem selling you a poor quality list. This video explains fundamental considerations that define quality, including how a “bad” list is created.
To Send Or Not: Email Open Rate Trends During The Holidays: You don’t have to put your emails on hold during the holiday season, but you do want to make sure you’re adhering to email best practices and paying attention to patterns to plan your timing right. Here’s what you need to know to help your holiday emails bring you the desired results.
Looking Forward
All of these topics will continue to take center stage in 2019. As the focus on consumer privacy increases, it is more critical than ever for healthcare marketers to rely on a trusted database partner to ensure the integrity of their email lists.
