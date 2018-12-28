This year was filled with a number of significant developments for healthcare marketers. The rising demand to respect individual privacy rights dominated conversations surrounding digital marketing, as did the increasing importance of using data-driven email marketing tools to increase physician engagement and retention.

Our most popular 2018 blogs covered many of these issues. Here’s a quick look.

Data Privacy

Healthcare marketers were hungry for advice on how to avoid being labeled as spam. Then, the passage of new regulations to govern personal data privacy and protection that started in Europe and prompted further action in the U.S. raised the stakes even higher. This reiterated the need for organizations to focus on the quality and integrity of their email lists and deployments to avoid any penalties.

Putting Data Insights to Work

With the increasingly customer-centric focus, healthcare marketers are taking advantage of the latest technologies that provide deeper insights about the healthcare professionals they are targeting.

Optimizing Engagement

Gaining insight about your audience is only part of the equation. If you send your message to the wrong email address or at the wrong time, your intended recipient will never read it. Optimize engagement by working with a high-quality email list and following open trends.

[Video] How To Know If Your Physician Email List Is Authenticated : It’s unfortunate, but unscrupulous email list vendors have no problem selling you a poor quality list. This video explains fundamental considerations that define quality, including how a “bad” list is created.

To Send Or Not: Email Open Rate Trends During The Holidays : You don’t have to put your emails on hold during the holiday season, but you do want to make sure you’re adhering to email best practices and paying attention to patterns to plan your timing right. Here’s what you need to know to help your holiday emails bring you the desired results.

Looking Forward

All of these topics will continue to take center stage in 2019. As the focus on consumer privacy increases, it is more critical than ever for healthcare marketers to rely on a trusted database partner to ensure the integrity of their email lists.

About The Author Andrew Munro

