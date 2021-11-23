Total COVID deaths in Europe could exceed 2.2 million by March – WHO

GENEVA, Nov 23 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday a further 700,000 people could die from COVID-19 in Europe by March, taking the total to above 2.2 million, as it urged people to get vaccinated and to have booster shots.

Total cumulative deaths from the respiratory disease in the 53 countries of the WHO’s European region have already surpassed 1.5 million, it said, with the daily rate doubling from late September to 4,200 a day.

The WHO’s European region also includes Russia and other former Soviet republics as well as Turkey.

“Cumulative reported deaths are projected to reach over 2.2 million by spring next year, based on current trends,” it said, adding that COVID-19 is now the top regional cause of death.